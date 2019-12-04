Ad
euobserver
Daphne Caruana Galizia. 'An independent investigation cannot take its course while Muscat continues to hold onto to power'

Letter

'Every second Muscat refuses to resign is too long'

Rule of Law
EU Political
Opinion
by David Casa, Brussels/Valletta,

Open letter to EU leaders,

Malta has been gripped by a crisis of unprecedented proportions that has struck at the core of our constitutional institutions. It is the result of high-level international corruption and money laundering going unchecked for far too long.

On 16 October 2017, Maltese investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia was assassinated. Her assassins chose a car bomb explosion to do it, in broad daylight, to send a message.

She was murdered because sh...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawEU PoliticalOpinionLetter

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

David Casa is a Maltese MEP, belonging to the centre-right European People's Party group.

Related articles

Malta murder crisis escalates to EU-wide proportions
Malta's Muscat to 'navigate' murder probe despite outrage
Cover-up fears in Malta despite PM's resignation
Daphne Caruana Galizia. 'An independent investigation cannot take its course while Muscat continues to hold onto to power'

Tags

Rule of LawEU PoliticalOpinionLetter

Author Bio

David Casa is a Maltese MEP, belonging to the centre-right European People's Party group.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections