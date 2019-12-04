'Every second Muscat refuses to resign is too long'

Open letter to EU leaders,
Malta has been gripped by a crisis of unprecedented proportions that has struck at the core of our constitutional institutions. It is the result of high-level international corruption and money laundering going unchecked for far too long.
On 16 October 2017, Maltese investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia was assassinated. Her assassins chose a car bomb explosion to do it, in broad daylight, to send a message.
She was murdered because sh...
David Casa is a Maltese MEP, belonging to the centre-right European People's Party group.
