Over a hundred major companies that lobby EU officials are missing from the EU's joint-transparency register. (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

EU transparency register riddled with errors

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Incomplete listings and false information by lobbyists in the EU's joint transparency register are among some of the latest findings in a report by transparency group Alter-EU.

Published on Thursday (20 June), the report says the voluntary register, which compiles companies and groups that lobby the European Parliament and the European Commission, “is unconvincing at best, and dismal at worst.”

Over 100 major companies known to be lobbying EU officials are missing.

They incl...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

