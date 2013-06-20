EU transparency register riddled with errors

Incomplete listings and false information by lobbyists in the EU's joint transparency register are among some of the latest findings in a report by transparency group Alter-EU.

Published on Thursday (20 June), the report says the voluntary register, which compiles companies and groups that lobby the European Parliament and the European Commission, “is unconvincing at best, and dismal at worst.”

Over 100 major companies known to be lobbying EU officials are missing.

They incl...