European Parliament president Roberta Metsola with Polish prime minister Donald Tusk in Warsaw on Thursday. The Polish EU presidency is to hold 500 events over six months, hosting 40,000 guests in Poland, and to spend a modest €97m on its presidency plans (Photo: EP)

Feature

Poland's EU presidency: back to normal after Orbán?

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Poland is taking the EU helm after what some have called the "worst presidency ever [Hungary]" — but the Russian war, the return of Donald Trump, and surging populism in Europe mean it's far from business as usual.

Polish prime minister Donald Tusk, whose country takes over the rotating EU chairmanship on 1 January, will stand in stark contrast to his predece...

Rule of Law EU Political Feature

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

