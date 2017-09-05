Ad
euobserver
Danish lender admitted wrongdoing and vowed to improve protocols (Photo: Jorge Láscar)

Danish bank shamed in Azerbaijan corruption scheme

Rule of Law
Nordics
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Leaked documents have caused red faces at a Danish bank and for UK regulators who failed to stop a €2.4 billion Azerbaijan corruption scheme.

The papers showed that Danske Bank, Denmark's largest lender, helped to funnel most of the money out of Azerbaijan via four of its branches in Estonia into the EU and the Middle East between 2012 and 2014.

They also showed that four shell companies registered in the UK - Faberlex, Hilux Services, Metastar Invest, and Polux Management - were...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawNordics

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Illicit Russian billions pose threat to EU democracy
Deutsche Bank fined on Russia money laundering
Cyprus in spotlight on Russia money laundering
Danish lender admitted wrongdoing and vowed to improve protocols (Photo: Jorge Láscar)

Tags

Rule of LawNordics

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections