Danish bank shamed in Azerbaijan corruption scheme

Leaked documents have caused red faces at a Danish bank and for UK regulators who failed to stop a €2.4 billion Azerbaijan corruption scheme.

The papers showed that Danske Bank, Denmark's largest lender, helped to funnel most of the money out of Azerbaijan via four of its branches in Estonia into the EU and the Middle East between 2012 and 2014.

They also showed that four shell companies registered in the UK - Faberlex, Hilux Services, Metastar Invest, and Polux Management - were...