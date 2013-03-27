Ad
Zagreb street: the UN said in 2011 that Croatians routinely bribe civil servants and doctors in order to get better service (Photo: Sobrecroacia.com)

EU warns Croatia on corruption, human trafficking

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

With just three months left before Croatia joins the EU, the European Commission has urged it to do more to fight corruption and human trafficking.

The commission's 15-page report, published on Tuesday (26 March) notes that Brussels is "confident that Croatia will be ready for membership on 1 July 2013."

It praises the Balkan country in several areas: co-operation with the war crimes tribunal in The Hague; reducing its backlog of court cases; protection of minorities; access to in...

