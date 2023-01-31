Ad
euobserver
Anti-wind farm protest in Mszczonowie, Poland in 2016 (Photo: Radosław Botev, Wikimedia)

Polish backpedal on windfarms put EU funds at risk

Rule of Law
Green Economy
by James Jackson, Warsaw,

Draft legislation in Poland aimed at relaxing some of Europe's strictest laws surrounding onshore wind-turbines has been derailed by a surprise last minute amendment, which could put Poland back on a collision course with the EU.

The draft law had been expected to allow municipalities to change the restriction to 500 metres between homes and turbines, effectively making it easier to build on-shore wind farms.

The current "10H" law, which was introduced by the ruling Law and Justic...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawGreen Economy

Author Bio

James Jackson is a freelance journalist reporting from Berlin, covering Germany and Central & Eastern Europe. He writes for outlets such as BBC, The Times, Financial Times, Euronews and others. He was a 2022 IJP fellow in Warsaw, and before that a staffer at Deutsche Welle.

Related articles

EU Commission shrugs off Polish threats on rule-of-law
Poland's legal fixes to collect EU funds come under fire
EU aims to speed up renewables permits, removing safeguards
Anti-wind farm protest in Mszczonowie, Poland in 2016 (Photo: Radosław Botev, Wikimedia)

Tags

Rule of LawGreen Economy

Author Bio

James Jackson is a freelance journalist reporting from Berlin, covering Germany and Central & Eastern Europe. He writes for outlets such as BBC, The Times, Financial Times, Euronews and others. He was a 2022 IJP fellow in Warsaw, and before that a staffer at Deutsche Welle.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections