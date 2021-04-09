Ad
euobserver
Czech prime minister Andrej Babis' approval ratings have sunk as fast as second wave infection rates have gone up - and he is not the only one (Photo: Consilium)

The Covid bell tolls for eastern Europe's populists

by Filip Rambousek, London,

Recurrent conflict with Brussels, populism and high levels of corruption have turned Central and Eastern European (CEE) states into the bete noire of EU politics.

But despite their governments' sins, populists have held on to power in Poland, Hungary, Czech Republic and until recently, Slovakia.

The electorate has been willing to forgive these sins in return for growth rates above the EU average and minimal unemployment, ushering traditional political parties into the wilderness...

Author Bio

Filip Rambousek is an eastern Europe-focused political risk analyst and consultant, who previously worked in the European Parliament for former Czech MEP Jaromir Stetina.

Czech prime minister Andrej Babis' approval ratings have sunk as fast as second wave infection rates have gone up - and he is not the only one

