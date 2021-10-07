Slovenia shamed on corruption by European watchdog

Slovenia, the current EU presidency, implemented none of the 15 anti-corruption recommendations it received in recent years from a pan-European watchdog.

That was the conclusion of the Group of States against Corruption (Greco), a branch of the Council of Europe, an intergovernmental body in Strasbourg, in a report which came out on Tuesday (5 October), but attracted little attention.

Greco noted that Slovenia's anti-corruption manpower had been reduced from 40 to 37 since the p...