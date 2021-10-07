Ad
“It remains a mystery to me how Janša is obstructing justice and getting away with it,” one MEP said (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Slovenia shamed on corruption by European watchdog

Rule of Law
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

Slovenia, the current EU presidency, implemented none of the 15 anti-corruption recommendations it received in recent years from a pan-European watchdog.

That was the conclusion of the Group of States against Corruption (Greco), a branch of the Council of Europe, an intergovernmental body in Strasbourg, in a report which came out on Tuesday (5 October), but attracted little attention.

Greco noted that Slovenia's anti-corruption manpower had been reduced from 40 to 37 since the p...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

