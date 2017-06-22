Ad
euobserver
'European defence policy was supposed to start in 1954, we proposed it in 2014, it's happening now,' said EU commission president Jean-Claude Juncker. (Photo: Simon Ballantyne)

'Historic' defence plan gets launch date at EU summit

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Europe's military capabilities are set to get a boost when joint defence plans are launched within the next three months.

EU leaders, at a summit in Brussels on Thursday (22 June), endorsed a Franco-German push to get governments to announce whether they will sign up to the new pan-EU defence scheme.

Speaking to reporters at his first EU summit, French president Emmanuel Macron described the latest move as "historic".

"For years and years there has not been any progress on d...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawEU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

How the EU cosied up to the defence lobby
EU to spend €1.5bn a year on joint defence
EU set to roll over Russia sanctions amid defence talks
Should Europeans spend more on defence?
'European defence policy was supposed to start in 1954, we proposed it in 2014, it's happening now,' said EU commission president Jean-Claude Juncker. (Photo: Simon Ballantyne)

Tags

Rule of LawEU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections