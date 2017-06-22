'Historic' defence plan gets launch date at EU summit

Europe's military capabilities are set to get a boost when joint defence plans are launched within the next three months.
EU leaders, at a summit in Brussels on Thursday (22 June), endorsed a Franco-German push to get governments to announce whether they will sign up to the new pan-EU defence scheme.
Speaking to reporters at his first EU summit, French president Emmanuel Macron described the latest move as "historic".
"For years and years there has not been any progress on d...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
