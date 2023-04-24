Ad
euobserver
The groups' letter called on the EU Commission to hold back EU subsidies for Viktor Orbán’s government (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU Parliament parties urge 'no money for Orbán's Hungary'

Rule of Law
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

A majority of the European Parliament's political groups issued a joint letter on Monday (24 April) criticising Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán's government, and urged the EU Commission not to release funds to the country.

The Christian Democrat, Social Democrat, liberal Renew and Green groups with the smaller Left group warned that the latest legislative developments in Hungary "will further contribute to under...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

euobserver

