EU Parliament parties urge 'no money for Orbán's Hungary'

A majority of the European Parliament's political groups issued a joint letter on Monday (24 April) criticising Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán's government, and urged the EU Commission not to release funds to the country.
The Christian Democrat, Social Democrat, liberal Renew and Green groups with the smaller Left group warned that the latest legislative developments in Hungary "will further contribute to under...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
