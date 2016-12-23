EU-wide education spending increases for first time in years

By Nikolaj Nielsen

EU states posted a modest increase in annual spending for education for the first time in three years.

The EU commission announced on Monday (7 November) that public spending EU-wide had increased by 1.1 percent annually, basing its claim on 2014 data..

