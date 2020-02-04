Tuesday

4th Feb 2020

  1. News
  2. Social Affairs

EU's response to coronavirus: 'Time for facts, not fear'

  • As of 3 February 2020, 17,383 laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported worldwide, as well as 362 deaths (Photo: Alexander Mueller)

By

"This is the time for facts, not fear," the EU commissioner for health and food safety, Stella Kyriakides, warned on Monday (3 February) after meeting with Andrea Ammon, the director of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) over the outbreak of novel coronavirus.

"The number of cases in the EU so far remains low and member states overall have strong health systems and preparedness plans," Kyriakides said, adding that the EU is ready to support member states and the international community to tackle the disease.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause different types of illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases. The Wuhan coronavirus has been proven to be highly-transmissible among humans, but there is currently no specific treatment, nor vaccine, against it.

The outbreak of novel coronavirus, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, led the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare a public health emergency last week, which called for a more coordinated international response to the virus.

'Situation under control'

As a result, many countries have taken different approaches on issues such as travel or trade restrictions - an action that has inevitably hit the Chinese stock and commodity markets, which fell drastically on Monday.

However, the WHO's emergency chief, Michael Ryan, described unilateral trade and travel restrictions as an economic, political, and social "recipe for disaster".

Until now, the EU has only adopted preventive measures, but this might change if the virus keeps spreading at the current tempo.

"The aim currently in the EU is to confine the cases and to prevent the further spread," ECDC director Ammon told MEPs at the parliament's environmental committee on Monday (3 February).

To do so, member states should try to diagnose the cases as soon as possible, put them in isolation, identify further human contact and monitor closely the evolution of the disease, she said.

Likewise, the ECDC has designed an algorithm for the management of patients and cases of coronavirus, although its implementation in member states can be modified depending on the risk assessment for individual cases and national health authorities.

"An outbreak of novel viruses is always an issue of public concern, [but] the situation right now is really under control [in Europe]," Ammon added.

However, Kyriakides warned last week that "the situation is evolving very rapidly and has potentially serious public health implications".

As of 3 February 2020, 17,383 laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported worldwide, as well as 362 deaths - 361 in China and one in the Philippines.

EU's response

Only 25 cases have been identified in Europe so far - Finland (one), France (six), Germany (10), Italy (two), Russia (two), Spain (one), Sweden (one), the UK (two).

In nine of the European cases, the virus was acquired in the continent - eight in Germany and one in France - but the rest is imported, said Ammon, who also told MEPs that not every single person can be tested.

However, according to the latest risk assessment of ECDC, "since the original source remains unknown and human-to-human transmission has been documented, further cases and deaths are expected".

Meanwhile, the Commission is supporting member states in the repartition of Europeans. A total of 447 EU citizens in China were repatriated during the weekend.

Additionally, the commission recently announced support to the research into coronavirus vaccine with €10m from its research and innovation programme - Horizon 2020.

Kyriakides said last week (29 January) that she was in touch with the Croatian presidency of the Council to organise an extraordinary meeting of health ministers to discuss the topic - but there is no official date yet.

Site Section

  1. Social Affairs

Related stories

  1. Complexity of EU health data exchange 'underestimated'
  2. Health inequalities are economic issue, says commissioner
  3. Time for EU to take charge of global health research agenda

Interview

Health inequalities are economic issue, says commissioner

Social and geographical inequalities in Europeans' health are one of the main challenges for the EU, says health commissioner Vytenis Andriukaitis. He calls on finance ministers to look at the consequences for their country's economies and competitiveness.

Feature

Children? Only if state permits it, says Romanian mayor

The mayor of the Romanian city of Targu Mures has said that the state should screen would-be parents for proof of a stable workplace, financial resources, basic education and the legal minimum age required to care for children.

Feature

New year, old problems for one of EU's poorest places

The year is off to a rocky start in Vaslui, one of EU's most impoverished regions and Romania's poorest county, where two 12-year olds were found in alcohol-induced coma after having spent their Christmas carol-singing money on alcohol.

News in Brief

  1. Report outlines key criteria for EU's new climate law
  2. Two EU states barred from 'emergency' pesticide use
  3. Germany and Austria clash over financial transaction tax
  4. Refugees on Greek island teargassed
  5. France seeks closer Polish ties after Brexit
  6. EU watchdog to visit jailed Catalan politicians
  7. 'Cohesion group' of EU states reject budget cuts
  8. Romanian workers face highest risk of poverty in EU

Stakeholder

FIFA's schools programme aims to reach 700m children

Football clubs today invest huge sums of money in youth development and court talented young players from an early age. Children are the future – not only where football is concerned, but also for society in general.

Opinion

A fundamental contradiction in EU drug policy

The knock-on affects from a 'war on drugs' in Europe is creating problems in Albania - and as far afield as Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Bangladesh and the Philippines.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersScottish parliament seeks closer collaboration with the Nordic Council
  2. UNESDAFrom Linear to Circular – check out UNESDA's new blog
  3. Nordic Council of Ministers40 years of experience have proven its point: Sustainable financing actually works
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ministers paving the way for 5G in the region
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersEarmarked paternity leave – an effective way to change norms
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Climate Action Weeks in December

Latest News

  1. EU and UK already lock horns over post-Brexit EU rules
  2. EU's response to coronavirus: 'Time for facts, not fear'
  3. Children? Only if state permits it, says Romanian mayor
  4. EPP kicks possible Fidesz expulsion further down line
  5. Oceans, seas, and fish-stocks must be focus of COP26
  6. Brexit: 'We're out!' after 47 years, but what's next?
  7. EU to publish new enlargement method
  8. Second phase of Brexit starts This WEEK

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us