If it says 'vegetarian sausage' on the package, it probably is one

Plans are afoot this week to ban terms like “veggie sausage” and “veggie burger”. Apparently, these labels confuse us.

They may be sold underneath a large sign in the supermarket that screams “Meat Free”. They may have a “vegan” icon slapped on the front, and a product name prefixed with the word “plant-based”.

They may even be produced by a company called The Vegetarian Butcher or Terra Vegane; names that are splashed across the front of the packaging.

Nevertheless, it seems we just don’t understand that these products are not made of meat from animals.

So the issue may ultimately be settled through negotiations (trilogues) between the EU’s Council, Parliament and Commission on whether to ban these terms on the grounds that they mislead the public.

But wait. We all know that a vegetarian sausage is not a pork sausage.

The most recent survey found 96 percent of more than 20,000 people who were asked, were clear on that. Moreover, existing EU marketing regulations already prohibit false advertising, under which products are not allowed to mislead consumers.

The story behind the story

So what is really going on here?

The sponsor of the legislation, MEP Céline Imart, has said that “veggie sausages” and the like pose a threat to “traditional” agriculture.

By that, she doesn’t mean the farmers who grow crops like fruit and vegetables, pulses, nuts, fungi, and legumes — crops which can improve soil fertility and enhance food security.

What she means is the intensive agricultural system propped up by EU subsidies that has led to an overproduction of cheap protein from unsustainable sources, which is also driving many farmers out of business.

And why are veggie sausages such a threat?

Recent research shows 51 percent of meat-eating Europeans are actively reducing their meat consumption.

That’s 51 percent of people who are choosing food that is more climate-friendly and generally healthy.

That’s right. Meat-eating EU citizens are voluntarily changing their habits.

So does it really make sense for the EU to muster its enormous political strength to slow this transition down?

No, it doesn’t. Especially when a large number of politicians would rather see less regulations and state interference, and more market-driven solutions.

Instead, we should be actively encouraging a food environment where products imitate the taste, feel and look of meat at an affordable price, on par with their animal-based counterparts.

Helpful, not misleading

Terms like “vegetarian sausage” and “plant-based steak” are therefore not misleading. They’re helpful.

These terms make it easier for us to reduce our consumption of animal-based foods and do our bit for the planet.

The labelling of plant-based foods that imitate dairy products has already been restricted by EU law.

You can’t say “oat milk” or “plant-based cheese”.

But those who voted for this piece of legislation on the grounds of “protecting traditional agriculture” should take note. The plant milk market is set to more than double in the next 10 years.

The media is actually amused by this type of legislation.

Imagine if it was applied to beer, they asked recently.

Non-alcoholic beers would have to change their names to “yellow hop drink”, suggested one Dutch satirical TV programme.

It would be funny, if it was a joke. But it isn’t a joke. The EU is really meeting this week to consider restricting plant-based food labelling.

We urge the Agri-Fish Council to think of the consumer - they’re not confused by the labelling and they want easy ways to tackle climate change.

Think of the European farmer, too. Europe’s plant-based food sector is the world’s largest, presenting farmers with great opportunities.

Think of the industry, including those traditional meat companies which also sell plant-based foods. They’ll likely be landed with a huge rebranding bill. Let’s not stifle food innovation.

And think of the EU’s reputation. China allows “meaty” names for plant-based foods.

The EU should too.