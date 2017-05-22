Monday

22nd May 2017

  1. Section
  2. Stakeholders

Letter

An open letter to ministers on the audiovisual directive

  • It is well-established that advertising causes both early onset and changes in consumption patterns, favouring the products advertised. (Photo: Mr Jan)

By

Dear Ministers,

The signatories to this letter would like to present suggestions to the ongoing negotiations on the Audiovisual Media Services Directive (AVMSD), relating to commercial communications.

Obesity and alcohol consumption are major causes of preventable ill-health and early death.

Currently, over half of EU citizens are overweight or obese and Europe’s prevalence rate for children’s (aged 5 to 17) obesity is greater than 30%. Becoming obese earlier in life clearly amplifies certain health risks.

Europe is also the heaviest drinking region in the world, with high alcohol use among adolescents. On average, four in five students (aged 15 to 16) report lifetime alcohol experience and every second student reported alcohol use in the last 30 days.

These consumption patterns amplify certain health risks which pose a burden on the sustainability of health systems.

It is well-established that advertising causes both early onset and changes in consumption patterns, favouring the products advertised.

Nevertheless, children and young people in Europe are still subjected to the aggressive marketing of alcohol and foods high in fat, sugar and salt (HFSS) on a frequent basis.

The ongoing revision of the Audiovisual Media Services Directive (AVMSD) presents a key opportunity to reduce exposure of Europe’s children to commercial communications for products that can harm their health (health-harmful products) – it is an opportunity that should not be missed by EU governments.

We note that there are some positive aspects in the European Commission’s proposal – for example, recognition of exposure as problematic. However, it relies on weak policy measures, such as self-regulation, and fails to provide effective protection of children from commercial communications.

The European Parliament’s position, as adopted by its lead committee, weakens the commission’s proposal, and we are greatly concerned that the EU institutions will fail to grasp this once-in-a-decade opportunity to protect children from commercial communications of health-harmful products.

Minimising exposure

We identified three improvements to the EU commission’s proposal for AVMSD – to better achieve the objective of the AVMSD and to minimise children’s exposure to HFSS food and alcohol marketing:

1. Minimise children’s exposure to the marketing of health-harmful products:

Mandatory measures are needed to minimise the exposure of children to health-harmful marketing, regardless of whether the advertising is directly aimed at them or not.

Measures should cover television, on-demand services and online video-sharing platforms and include a mandatory provision for member states to determine and implement a watershed that adequately captures children’s and adolescents’ viewing times depending on the country.

Self-regulation and voluntary commitments without a regulatory framework have, to date, failed to achieve meaningful reductions in exposure. We strongly recommend that you keep a reference to the World Health Organization's (WHO's) nutrient profile model as a means of defining HFSS foods.

2. Exclude alcohol and HFSS food from product placement and sponsorship:

Product placement and sponsorship of alcoholic beverages and HFSS food are effective marketing techniques, and should be prohibited alongside tobacco and medicinal products – and not just from children’s programmes or those with a significant children’s audience.

3. Ensure that Member States can effectively limit broadcasts from other countries on public health grounds:

The efforts of front-runner governments to reduce the negative health effects of alcohol and HFSS food marketing must not be undermined by broadcasters established in other EU member states. The European Commission's proposal to this effect should be supported.

We hope to work constructively with you to develop a final text of the revised AVMSD that more effectively protects children and adolescents from commercial communications of health-harmful products.

Yours sincerely,

With kind regards,

Alcohol Policy Youth Network (APYN),

European Association for Study of the Liver (EASL),

European Centre for Monitoring Alcohol Marketing (EUCAM),

European Heart Network (EHN),

European Public Health Alliance (EPHA),

IOGT International,

International Association of Mutual Benefit Societies (AIM),

Standing Committee of European Doctors (CPME),

United European Gastroenterologist (UEG),

Alcohol Action Ireland (AAI),

British Medical Association (BMA),

Cancer Research UK,

IOGT- NTO,

Institute of Alcohol Studies (IAS),

Scottish Health Action on Alcohol Problems (SHAAP),

STAP,

European Alcohol Policy Alliance (Eurocare).

This letter was written by 17 public health organisations, as listed above. An online copy of the letter can be found here.

Site Section

  1. Stakeholders

Related stories

  1. Cost of obesity outweighs war and terrorism
  2. Audiovisual bill falls short in battle against childhood obesity
  3. Childhood obesity: Time to put words into action
  4. EU audiovisual reform will create a nanny state

Letter

Childhood obesity: Time to put words into action

MEPs from all parties have repeatedly voiced their concerns about the rising levels of childhood overweight and obesity. Yet, when the opportunity arises to put declarations into action, the response falls short.

Let’s not put European public health at risk

Following Brexit, there are many different cities across the EU vying for the coveted prize of hosting the displaced European Medicines Agency, but Copenhagen might just be the perfect fit.

We must renew Europe for all Europeans

A call for socialist values and rights at a time when Europe is facing a number of existential threats, says a group of progressive European affairs ministers.

Stakeholders' Views

This EUobserver section provides a platform for EU stakeholders to communicate positions, views and activities.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Dialogue Platform"The West Must Help Turkey Return to a Democratic Path" a Call by Fethullah Gulen
  2. ILGA-EuropeRainbow Europe 2017 Is Live - Which Countries Are Leading on LGBTI Equality?
  3. Centre Maurits CoppietersWhen You Invest in a Refugee Woman You Help the Whole Community
  4. Eurogroup for AnimalsECJ Ruling: Member States Given No Say on Wildlife Protection In Trade
  5. European Heart NetworkCall for Urgent Adoption of EU-Wide Nutrient Profiles for Nutrition & Health Claims
  6. Counter BalanceInvestment Plan for Europe More Climate Friendly but European Parliament Shows Little Ambition
  7. Mission of China to the EUPresident Xi: China's Belt and Road Initiative Benefits People Around the World
  8. Malta EU 2017EU Strengthens Control of the Acquisition and Possession of Firearms
  9. International Partnership for Human RightsThe Cost of Speaking Out: Human Rights Violations Committed in Belarus
  10. ACCABanishing Bias? Audit, Objectivity and the Value of Professional Scepticism
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Oslo Climate Declaration Focuses on Rising Temperatures in the Arctic
  12. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceAbdominal Obesity: A Causal Risk Factor for Cardiometabolic Diseases

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. EU Green Week 2017Discuss EU Environmental Policies With Industry Experts and Thought Leaders
  2. GEN Summit 2017Join the World's Leading Media Summit for Thought-Provoking Talks and Experiences
  3. International Partnership for Human RightsTogether for Human Rights: A Year in Review
  4. Malta EU 2017EU All Set for Free Roaming Starting 15 June
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersRefugee Unemployment Biggest Drain on Public Purse, Says New Nordic Studies
  6. Dialogue Platform17,000 Women, 515 Babies in Turkish Prisons, a Report Reveals
  7. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceCharlotte Hornets' Nicolas Batum Tells Kids to "Eat Well, Drink Well, Move!"
  8. ECR GroupSyed Kamall: We Need a New, More Honest Relationship With Turkey
  9. Counter BalanceParliament Sends Strong Signal to the EIB: Time to Act on Climate Change
  10. ACCARisks and Opportunities of Blockchain and Shared Ledgers Technologies in Financial Services
  11. UNICEFRace Against Time to Save Millions of Lives in Yemen
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersDeveloping Independent Russian-Language Media in the Baltic Countries