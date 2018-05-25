Friday

25th May 2018

  1. Section
  2. Stakeholders

Stakeholder

Green stadiums at the 2018 FIFA World Cup

  • The Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, which hosted the 1980 Olympic Games, will also host FIFA World Cup Final (Photo: FIFA)

By

As the world's biggest sporting event, the FIFA World Cup has a strong impact on various aspects of society in the host country, and Russia is no exception.

An important legacy of this summer's event will be a new national green standard specially adapted for the certification of football stadiums in Russia, which is the first of its kind in the country.

Based on FIFA's requirements for green certification of all official stadiums, the new standard was developed by a group of experts working for the ministry of natural resources and the environment, supported by the local organising committee.

It was introduced in 2016 and represents a big legislative step forward, making sure that the country's construction industry keeps up with international green-building standards and legal frameworks.

The standard takes into account FIFA's requirements as well as international standards, Russian legislation and construction regulations, and includes requirements for architecture, construction, engineering and site plans as well as specifications for Russian environmental norms, energy efficiency and the environmental compatibility of the venues.

By the time the tournament kicks off on 14 June, the twelve stadiums will all have undergone a standards certification process for sustainable buildings, either through the new Russian certification or through the BREEAM international certification (e.g. the Luzhniki and Spartak Stadiums in Moscow and Fisht Stadium in Sochi).

Building sporting arenas in line with green standards not only reduces their impact on the environment but also, to a great extent, determines their future use, including lower water and energy consumption.

FIFA's technical reports on green stadiums in Russia describe the sustainable construction activities in detail and are available online.

For instance, in the case of the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, which will be the main venue of the event, decisions concerning the green construction and environmental efficiency of the facility were incorporated into the project from the very early stages:

Energy conservation at the Luzhniki Stadium is achieved through modern heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems, as well as bringing together all essential utilities into one automated central system. This will allow complete monitoring and control of how much energy the building is consuming.

Using LED-based lamps instead of incandescent lights will save a significant amount of electricity. The lighting outside the venue was also installed using electricity-saving strategies.

Water-saving technology at the stadium will allow hundreds of thousands of litres to be saved during a match at full operational capacity.

Large green spaces and a high number of trees already present in the vicinity were preserved during the reconstruction, while even more greenery was also added. According to the stadium managers, 1,050 trees and bushes were planted, and 15,700 square metres of flower beds were laid down.

"Stadiums are key in our efforts to stage a successful and more sustainable FIFA World Cup, which is why FIFA has made green certification mandatory for all arenas used for the event.

"We are very pleased with the efforts undertaken by the Russian green standard working group, the local organising committee and ministry of natural resources and environment of the Russian Federation and believe that this new standard for sustainable buildings will become a legacy of the 2018 FIFA World Cup," said FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura.

Site Section

  1. Stakeholders

Related stories

  1. Recycling at the FIFA World Cup in Russia
  2. EU targets bank loans, World Cup in Russia sanctions talks
  3. World Cup, Euro 2012 to be shown for free after EU ruling
Recycling at the FIFA World Cup in Russia

With this year's FIFA World Cup in Russia fast approaching, the impact of major sports events on society and the environment is an important topic in the public discourse.

World Cup, Euro 2012 to be shown for free after EU ruling

The European Court of Justice has sided with football fans wanting to watch major games for free in a ruling against soccer authorities Uefa and Fifa on pay-TV deals for the European Championships and the World Cup.

Openness for greater prosperity, innovation for a better future

Reform and opening-up is a great process that has seen China and the world achieve development and progress together, with more than 700 million Chinese people lifted out of poverty, China's president Jinping told the Boao Forum for Asia.

Stakeholders' Views

This EUobserver section provides a platform for EU stakeholders to communicate positions, views and activities.

News in Brief

  1. Italy set to pick eurosceptic finance minister
  2. UK foreign minister fooled by Russian pranksters
  3. Rajoy ally gets 33 years in jail for corruption
  4. Close race as polls open in Irish abortion referendum
  5. Gazprom accepts EU conditions on gas supplies
  6. Facebook tells MEPs: non-users are not profiled
  7. Commission proposes ending France deficit procedure
  8. UK households hit with Brexit income loss

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Counter BalanceEuropean Ombudsman requests more lending transparency from European Investment Bank
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersOECD Report: Gender Equality Boosts GDP Growth in Nordic Region
  3. Centre Maurits Coppieters“Peace and reconciliation is a process that takes decades” Dr. Anthony Soares on #Brexit and Northern Ireland
  4. Mission of China to the EUMEPs Positive on China’s New Measures of Opening Up
  5. Macedonian Human Rights MovementOld White Men are Destroying Macedonia by Romanticizing Greece
  6. Counter BalanceControversial EIB-Backed Project Under Fire at European Parliament
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersIncome Inequality Increasing in Nordic Countries
  8. European Jewish CongressEU Leaders to Cease Contact with Mahmoud Abbas Until He Apologizes for Antisemitic Comments
  9. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual Report celebrates organization’s tenth anniversary
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Cooperation Needed on Green Exports and Funding
  11. Mission of China to the EUPremier Li Confirms China Will Continue to Open Up
  12. European Jewish CongressCalls on Brussels University to Revoke Decision to Honour Ken Loach

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Sustainable Energy Week 2018"Lead the Clean Energy Transition"- Register and Join Us in Brussels from 5 to 7 May
  2. EU Green Week 2018Green Cities for a Greener Future. Join the Debate in Brussels from 22 to 24 May
  3. Nordic Council of Ministers12 Recommendations for Nordic Leadership on Climate and Environment
  4. Macedonian Human Rights MovementOxford Professor Calls for an End to the Anti-Macedonian Name Negotiations
  5. ACCAPeople Who Speak-Up Should Feel Safe to Do So
  6. Mission of China to the EUProgress on China-EU Cooperation
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersWorld's Energy Ministers to Meet in Oresund in May to Discuss Green Energy
  8. ILGA EuropeParabéns! Portugal Votes to Respect the Rights of Trans and Intersex People
  9. Mission of China to the EUJobs, Energy, Steel: Government Work Report Sets China's Targets
  10. European Jewish CongressKantor Center Annual Report on Antisemitism Worldwide - The Year the Mask Came Off
  11. UNICEFCalls for the Protection of Children in the Gaza Strip
  12. Mission of China to the EUForeign Minister Wang Yi Highlights Importance of China-EU Relations