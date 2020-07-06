Why should we learn to love bent cucumbers? And can the Nordic region really help improve the conditions for parental leave in the United States?

The Nordic Council of Ministers has devised a new concept for focusing on the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and inspiring people to make a difference in their everyday lives.

New episode: Will corona make us greener, even after travel-bans are lifted and social-distancing is only a vague memory? (Photo: https://www.nordictalks.com/)

The concept is called Nordic Talks, and the first tangible outcome is a podcast series in which some of the brightest Nordic minds discuss global challenges with people from around the world.

The concept is based on inviting experts to share insights and ideas for solutions to some of the challenges facing the world.

The conversations will revolve around the UN SDGs and cover everything from climate change to demographic, political and social changes and challenges.

"I think we all are all aware of the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals to some extent or another. They have been integrated into major political action plans and initiatives as well as international treaties like the Paris Agreement. But what can you and I do as ordinary people? That is the conversation we will be having with great thinkers and visionaries – because we all have a role to play," says Tobias Grut, brand manager for the Nordics under the Nordic Council of Ministers.

"Put bluntly; we aim to move the debate out of meeting rooms and conference centres and into people's everyday lives and headphones and help them transform the ideas into tangible action," he continues.

Nordic Talks revolves around curiosity, and the ambition behind the new concept is to inspire people all over the world to take action to ensure a sustainable future for all.

The first three episodes of the podcast series Nordic Talks are already available, and three new ones will be added over the summer.

They discuss the impact of Covid-19 on the green transition; the value of 'ugly' vegetables and the massive amount of food waste caused by our attitude to bent cucumbers; and parental leave in the US.

Listen to the Nordic Talks podcast here.

In the autumn, the podcasts will be followed by a series of online talks and then by global live events – all under the Nordic Talks banner. The most relevant talks from around the world will be edited and used in podcast episodes so that the conversation reaches even more people across national borders.

About the podcast series

The Nordic Talks podcast is based on live and online events at which the brightest Nordic minds discuss issues with some of their most visionary counterparts from around the world.

Based on the UN SDGs, both the live talks and podcast episodes will explore what ordinary people can do for a more sustainable future. The podcast will be available from nordictalks.com and via most podcast apps like Spotify and iTunes. All of the episodes conclude with suggestions for tangible actions listeners can take.

A project rooted in Nordic cooperation

Nordic Talk is one of several projects designed to promote the Nordic Council of Ministers' vision of the Nordic region as the most sustainable and integrated region in the world by 2030.

The Nordic Council of Ministers and the Nordic Council are the main forums for official Nordic cooperation, which involves Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, the Faroe Islands, Greenland and Åland.

The Nordic Talks project is part of the strategy for international branding of the Nordic Region towards 2021.

Anyone with a good idea for an interview revolving around one of the 17 SDGs can apply to hold a Nordic Talk – either online or at a live event.

Read about the Nordic Council of Ministers' Vision 2030 here.