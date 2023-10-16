Tuesday

17th Oct 2023

  1. Section
  2. Stakeholders

Stakeholder

A call for closer dialogue in the interest of patients

  • When industry and policymakers engage closely, it can be transformational for patients.

By

Listen to article

The EU's ongoing revision of the General Pharmaceutical Legislation has the potential to impact healthcare across Europe for decades to come.

I am committed to helping this revision be a success and I think to do so requires EU legislators, the life sciences industry and all involved to recognise our interdependence in providing the best possible healthcare for patients.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

It is only if the solutions in this legislation work for all, that Europe will have a future characterised by high quality healthcare. One prerequisite is the presence of a strong innovation sector across Europe. This boosts patients' health through access to the latest innovations and heightens EU competitiveness on the global stage.

Currently, whilst almost all parties are united in their belief we need to improve access to care in Europe, there are clear signs that more openness and collaboration is needed before a pragmatic way forward can be found.

Unfortunately, as it stands, some of the proposals, whilst laudable in ambition, are simply not practical. To give an example, the EU is proposing to remove two years of regulatory data protection (part of intellectual property protections) from any product that a pharmaceutical company fails to launch in all EU member states within two years of receiving marketing authorisation.

No one could disagree that we should take steps to address the considerable delays in access to innovation we see in some areas of Europe. The problem with this proposal is that it is not solely within the gift of the life sciences sector to make it happen. While filing for new medicines is our responsibility, the speed of the final reimbursement decision is not down to us alone. It is dependent on many local factors such as a country's health technology assessment (HTA) process, and the availability of clinical expertise and budgetary processes.

We therefore believe it is unrealistic to expect new products to become available in all 27 member states within two years. Our counter-proposal — as part of our membership of EFPIA — is for innovators to commit to file future products for reimbursement within two years in all EU countries. This is something the industry can control and deliver on.

As mentioned before, I believe that we are all trying to achieve the same outcome with this new legislation: excellent healthcare for the citizens of the EU. I believe, too, that we face similar challenges: economic downturn, inflation, instability of war, forcing us all to prioritise budgets and spending even more than before. I therefore believe that the impractical elements of the EU's proposed reforms are not down to different ambitions, but instead because we are not working closely enough together to design solutions that will truly improve patient access in Europe.

We know that when industry and policymakers engage closely, it can be transformational for patients. For instance, the life sciences industry recently worked closely with the EU Commission to examine the European Medicines Agency's review processes. This has now resulted in the introduction of faster and more flexible methods when the EMA assesses highly innovative products. This welcome move has the potential to speed up patients' access to the most life-changing innovations.

My call therefore is for EU legislators and the life sciences industry to use the coming months to work together to revise the proposed reforms to the General Pharmaceutical Legislation, ensuring that the final text provides a sustainable and competitive environment for life sciences innovators across Europe that enables a true change for patients.

Europe has long had strengths that set it apart from other parts of the world, from excellent scientific talent to expansive health coverage for citizens. I hope that, with our long history in Europe, Roche can help restore the kind of relationship between innovators and EU bodies that continues to keep Europe a world-leading life science hub and the cradle of so many advances for patients.

Author bio

Padraic Ward is Head of Commercial Operations for Roche Pharma Europe, China and International.

Disclaimer

This article is sponsored by a third party. All opinions in this article reflect the views of the author and not of EUobserver.

Site Section

  1. Stakeholders

Related stories

  1. Tackling 'healthcare drain': lessons from Eastern Europe
Tackling 'healthcare drain': lessons from Eastern Europe

For years, doctors and nurses from countries such as Romania, Bulgaria and Latvia have been leaving for other European countries with better working conditions. Here are some of the measures their authorities have taken to address this 'healthcare drain'.

The looming threat of 'Disease X'

The profound impact of mRNA technology on pandemic preparedness cannot be understated, making it a cornerstone in our collective efforts to safeguard public health.

Managing climate disasters from space

EU space technology is increasingly becoming an essential cog in the machinery that manages responses to emergencies like floods and fires — from providing information to firefighters to alerting citizens of danger.

The looming threat of 'Disease X'

The profound impact of mRNA technology on pandemic preparedness cannot be understated, making it a cornerstone in our collective efforts to safeguard public health.

Latest News

  1. France, Germany face test over EU power market reform
  2. A call for closer dialogue in the interest of patients
  3. Poland's Tusk now faces greatest challenge of his career
  4. EU's Mideast policy flip-flops means summit risks irrelevance
  5. Kaczyński loses grip on Poland after eight years
  6. Time to recalibrate EU's partisan position on Israel/Palestine
  7. Q&A: EU regions' champions lay out vision
  8. Hamas-Israel war and EU-US summit in focus This WEEK

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste
  2. International Medical Devices Regulators Forum (IMDRF)Join regulators, industry & healthcare experts at the 24th IMDRF session, September 25-26, Berlin. Register by 20 Sept to join in person or online.
  3. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  4. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA
  5. International Medical Devices Regulators Forum (IMDRF)Join regulators & industry experts at the 24th IMDRF session- Berlin September 25-26. Register early for discounted hotel rates
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal interest in the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations – here are the speakers for the launch

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of Ministers20 June: Launch of the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations
  2. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business
  3. ICLEISeven actionable measures to make food procurement in Europe more sustainable
  4. World BankWorld Bank Report Highlights Role of Human Development for a Successful Green Transition in Europe
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic summit to step up the fight against food loss and waste
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersThink-tank: Strengthen co-operation around tech giants’ influence in the Nordics

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us