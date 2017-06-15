Thursday

15th Jun 2017

  1. News
  2. Brexit

Brexit talks start on time, next Monday

  • Secretary Davis is expected in Brussels on Monday (Photo: Jason)

By

The first round of Brexit talks will start on Monday (19 June), officials confirmed after negotiators met in brussels on Thursday to hammer out the details of the procedure.

"Following discussions in Brussels this morning, both sides agreed that the formal negotiations under the Article 50 process can now start," EU and UK officials said in a joint statement.

Dear EUobserver reader

Subscribe now for unrestricted access to EUobserver.

Sign up for 30 days' free trial, no obligation. Full subscription only 15 € / month or 150 € / year.

  1. Unlimited access on desktop and mobile
  2. All premium articles, analysis, commentary and investigations
  4. EUobserver archives

EUobserver is the only independent news media covering EU affairs in Brussels and all 28 member states.

♡ We value your support.

If you already have an account click here to login.

They also revelaed that David Davis, secretary of state for exiting the EU will be the lead negotiator on the UK side.

He will meet with Michel Barnier, the EU's chief negotiator, on Monday.

That gives time for Barnier to brief EU leaders who meet later in the week in Brussels for a two-day summit on the first round of discussions.

The start date comes two days before the UK parliament reconvenes for the first time since last week’s snap election that weakened the British prime minister, Theresa May's, position.

The Queen’s speech, marking the formation of the new government, will be on Wednesday, even if the Conservatives do not seal a coalition deal with Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to secure a majority in the House of Commons.

The original date for the Queen’s speech was Monday, the same as for the Brexit talks.

Meanwhile, “talks on [Brexit] talks” continued in Brussels on Thursday.

Oliver Robbins, the permanent secretary for the department for exiting the EU and Time Barrow, the UK’s envoy to the EU, met on Thursday with Sabine Weyand, the EU’s deputy chief negotiator.

Besides the date, they were also discussing the precise format of the talks, if the four-week cycles proposed by the EU would be acceptable to the UK, and technicalities, such as whether to hold joint press points at the end of each negotiating round.

European affairs ministers are also expected, next Tuesday, to further work on the criteria for the relocation of the two EU agencies, the banking authority and the medicine agency, from the UK.

Ministers are likely to have their first political discussion on the issue.

Almost all member states have signalled they are interested hosting one or both agencies. A decision is expected to be made by October.

Next week might reveal the first details on what kind of a deal a weakened May government would strive for.

The British chancellor, who has reportedly argued for keeping Britain in the customs union, is expected to set out the government’s stance on Brexit next Thursday.

Site Section

  1. Brexit

Related stories

  1. No new date for Brexit talks after EU meeting
  2. May clings to power with Northern Irish unionists
  3. EU leaders closing in on May
  4. EU gives mandate for Barnier to take on Brexit
May clings to power with Northern Irish unionists

May announced the formation of a minority government with Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist party. She might not be in power for too long, and the clock keeps ticking for Brexit negotiations.

EU leaders closing in on May

From warning about a delay for Brexit talks to calls for resignation, EU political leaders are putting pressure on the British prime minister.

EU gives mandate for Barnier to take on Brexit

In its final preparatory act before Brexit talks begin, the EU has officially given the negotiating mandate to Michel Barnier. The French politician said he would like to start negotiations on the week of 19 June.

Voting record belies DUP's radical EU image

Northern Irish unionists are called "nuts" in the EU parliament, but the DUP's voting record is close to that of the Conservatives, as the UK tries to forge its Brexit coalition.

EU tells UK its door still 'open'

France and Germany have said the UK could still stay in the EU, as Britain confirmed that Brexit talks would start on Monday.

Voting record belies DUP's radical EU image

Northern Irish unionists are called "nuts" in the EU parliament, but the DUP's voting record is close to that of the Conservatives, as the UK tries to forge its Brexit coalition.

News in Brief

  1. Record high 234.2 million employed in the EU
  2. Migrants lift millions out of poverty, new report shows
  3. Volkswagen downplays warranty deal announced by EU
  4. Romania's ruling party tries to sack own prime minister
  5. EU court bans dairy-style names for veggie products
  6. EU Commission analyses Hungary's NGO law
  7. Marshall Islands leader asks EU for more climate ambition
  8. Finns party split saves government

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Martens CentreJoin Us on 21 June for a Debate With VP Katainen on the Future of European Defence
  2. Counter BalanceEuropean Parliament Criticises the Juncker Plan's Implementation
  3. The Idealist QuarterlyDoes Europe Really Still Need Feminism? After-Work Debate on 22 June
  4. EUSEW17Create an Energy Day Event Before the End of June. Join the Call for Clean Energy
  5. UNICEF1 in 5 Children in Rich Countries Lives in Relative Income Poverty, 1 in 8 Faces Food Insecurity
  6. International Partnership for Human Rights26 NGOs Call on Interpol Not to Intervene Versus Azerbaijani Human Rights Defenders
  7. CESICan the Pillar of Social Rights Bring Real Progress for Citizens? Join Us on 20 June
  8. Malta EU 2017Significant Boost in Financing for SMEs and Entrepreneurs Under New Agreement
  9. Dialogue PlatformContemporary Turkey in Conflict. Join the Book Launch & Discussion on 20 June
  10. World VisionYoung People Rise up as EU Signs Consensus for Development at EU Development Days
  11. ILGA-EuropeLGBTI Activists and Businesses Fighting Inequality Together
  12. Bank of ChinaEU and Chinese SMEs Matchmake in Brussels