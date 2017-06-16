Friday

16th Jun 2017

  1. News
  2. Brexit

Column / Brexit Briefing

Coalition, chaos and lame-ducks

  • Theresa May will survive long enough to start talks with Michel Barnier and co next week. But the chances of her premiership surviving until the official closing of the Article 50 window in March 2019 are extremely remote. (Photo: Number 10 - Flickr)

By

Having put herself at the mercy of her wrathful party: “I got us into this mess and I’m going to get us out of it,” the prime minister told Tory MPs during Monday’s meeting of backbench Conservatives, Theresa May will survive long enough to start talks with Michel Barnier and co next week.

But the chances of her premiership surviving until the official closing of the Article 50 window in March 2019 are extremely remote.

Dear EUobserver reader

Subscribe now for unrestricted access to EUobserver.

Sign up for 30 days' free trial, no obligation. Full subscription only 15 € / month or 150 € / year.

  1. Unlimited access on desktop and mobile
  2. All premium articles, analysis, commentary and investigations
  4. EUobserver archives

EUobserver is the only independent news media covering EU affairs in Brussels and all 28 member states.

♡ We value your support.

If you already have an account click here to login.

The expected ‘confidence and supply’ coalition with the Democratic Unionists (DUP) will be fragile and expensive: decades spent haggling over the fine print of the Northern Irish peace process have made the DUP tough negotiators. They will expect more money for the province, and customs union membership to achieve a ‘soft border’ with the Republic of Ireland. A DUP deal will still only leave May with a majority of 4. She is now the definition of a lame-duck leader.

This weakness explains why May has kept her cabinet virtually unchanged, with the exception of bringing back Michael Gove – whom she brutally sacked last summer – as Environment minister. Lower down the ministerial food-chain, however, the Exiting the EU department (DexEU) has been overhauled. Of the four ministers in post last week, only the Secretary of State, David Davis, remains, hardly a vote of confidence in an already struggling and overburdened department.

The Tories would happily dispatch May tomorrow if there was a viable alternative candidate. But the most likely contenders are flawed. Home Secretary Amber Rudd only clung on to her Hastings constituency by 346 votes. And Boris Johnson is, well, Boris Johnson, and his role as 2016’s Brexit cheerleader makes him among the most divisive figures in British politics.

The situation in party and country is messy enough before you throw Brexit into the mix.

Softer Brexit

If George Osborne, who continues to revel in his new role as editor of the Evening Standard, is to be believed, May’s ministers are divided between the ‘Sensibles’ and the ‘Creationists’ when it comes to Brexit.

Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson, herself now touted as a future leader having delivered 12 new seats, Rudd and finance minister Philip Hammond have already met this week to discuss how to stop Johnson becoming the next leader and achieve a softer Brexit by remaining in the EU’s customs union.

For their part, the European Research Group (ERG) caucus of around 80 Leave-supporting MPs, claims to have secured assurances that government policy has not changed and that the government still intends to leave the single market and customs union. The leader of the ERG group, Steve Baker, has been appointed as a junior minister in DexEU.

Meanwhile, Brexiteer Tories are now using the line that 85% of voters backed Brexit-supporting parties, a creative interpretation of Labour’s fudged position on EU relations, in a bid to reassure ‘Leave’ voters (and themselves) that the referendum result will not be overturned.

If the mess in the Tory party and government machine makes it unclear what the Brexit negotiating position will be, and whether the government will have the votes to support it, having a moving target won’t make the negotiations any easier for May’s EU counterparts.

Amid the chaos and plotting, Tim Farron became the first party leader to resign on Wednesday (14 June). His Liberal Democrats had been the only UK party to oppose Brexit and demand another referendum on EU membership.

Meanwhile, though Labour’s deliberately vague stance on Brexit appears to have worked so far, it, too, is a work in progress. The party’s Brexit spokesman, Keir Starmer, has argued that the UK should explore whether it could stay in the single market while striking a deal with the EU on freedom of movement.

Confused? Join the rest of us

Somehow the Conservatives have to avoid being forced into another election before the end of 2017. Labour picked up 30 seats last Thursday but, just as importantly, came within a few thousand votes of forming its own government.

Jeremy Corbyn’s party now only needs a 3.5 per cent swing to win a majority of its own. Labour is already hinting that it could oppose the Queen’s Speech in a bid to force a vote of no confidence and another election.

Indeed, both Conservative and Labour party headquarters are preparing for another poll this year, with local parties being encouraged to begin the process of selecting candidates.

While the Conservatives commit hari kari and begin their own ‘coalition of chaos’, Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn finds his former critics groveling for forgiveness. Corbyn has an evens chance of being Prime Minister inside the next 18 months. A week’s a long time in politics, eh?

Benjamin Fox, a former reporter for EUobserver, is a consultant with Sovereign Strategy, a London-based PR firm, and a freelance writer.

Site Section

  1. Brexit

Related stories

  1. May clings to power with Northern Irish unionists
  2. Brexit talks to start on time, next Monday
  3. EU tells UK its door still 'open'
  4. EU agency stuck with London rent bill
May clings to power with Northern Irish unionists

May announced the formation of a minority government with Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist party. She might not be in power for too long, and the clock keeps ticking for Brexit negotiations.

EU tells UK its door still 'open'

France and Germany have said the UK could still stay in the EU, as Britain confirmed that Brexit talks would start on Monday.

Voting record belies DUP's radical EU image

Northern Irish unionists are called "nuts" in the EU parliament, but the DUP's voting record is close to that of the Conservatives, as the UK tries to forge its Brexit coalition.

EU tells UK its door still 'open'

France and Germany have said the UK could still stay in the EU, as Britain confirmed that Brexit talks would start on Monday.

Voting record belies DUP's radical EU image

Northern Irish unionists are called "nuts" in the EU parliament, but the DUP's voting record is close to that of the Conservatives, as the UK tries to forge its Brexit coalition.

News in Brief

  1. Record high 234.2 million employed in the EU
  2. Migrants lift millions out of poverty, new report shows
  3. Volkswagen downplays warranty deal announced by EU
  4. Romania's ruling party tries to sack own prime minister
  5. EU court bans dairy-style names for veggie products
  6. EU Commission analyses Hungary's NGO law
  7. Marshall Islands leader asks EU for more climate ambition
  8. Finns party split saves government

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Martens CentreJoin Us on 21 June for a Debate With VP Katainen on the Future of European Defence
  2. Counter BalanceEuropean Parliament Criticises the Juncker Plan's Implementation
  3. The Idealist QuarterlyDoes Europe Really Still Need Feminism? After-Work Debate on 22 June
  4. EUSEW17Create an Energy Day Event Before the End of June. Join the Call for Clean Energy
  5. UNICEF1 in 5 Children in Rich Countries Lives in Relative Income Poverty, 1 in 8 Faces Food Insecurity
  6. International Partnership for Human Rights26 NGOs Call on Interpol Not to Intervene Versus Azerbaijani Human Rights Defenders
  7. CESICan the Pillar of Social Rights Bring Real Progress for Citizens? Join Us on 20 June
  8. Malta EU 2017Significant Boost in Financing for SMEs and Entrepreneurs Under New Agreement
  9. Dialogue PlatformContemporary Turkey in Conflict. Join the Book Launch & Discussion on 20 June
  10. World VisionYoung People Rise up as EU Signs Consensus for Development at EU Development Days
  11. ILGA-EuropeLGBTI Activists and Businesses Fighting Inequality Together
  12. Bank of ChinaEU and Chinese SMEs Matchmake in Brussels

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Prime Ministers Respond to Trump on Paris Agreement
  2. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceNutrition and Heart Disease: Time to Raise Our Standards
  3. European Communication SummitJoin the Go-To Event for Communications Professionals on 29 & 30 June in Brussels
  4. Nordic Council of Ministers“Show the way, Nordic Region!” Nordic Solutions to Global Challenges
  5. Malta EU 2017Landmark Agreement Reached on Capital Markets Union
  6. Dialogue PlatformGroundbreaking Decision of the UN Human Rights Committee Against Turkey. Watch the Video!
  7. UNICEFWelcomes Creation of EU Group of Friends of Children
  8. European Federation of Allergy and AirwaysWorld No Tobacco Day 2017: EFA Calls for Clean Air, Free From Second-Hand Smoke
  9. Malta EU 2017EU Group Launched to Focus on Priorities and Policies Concerning Children
  10. UNICEFChild Alert on Myanmar: Fruits of Rapid Development yet to Reach Remote Regions
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersBecome an Explorer - 'Traces of Nordic' Seeking Storytellers Around the World
  12. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceHigh-Intensity Interval Training Is Therapeutic Option for Type 2 Diabetes