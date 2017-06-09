French MEPs in fresh fake jobs scandal

The political party led by French centrist politician Francois Bayrou has come under intense scrutiny following revelations that it may have abused European Parliament money.
A former member of Bayrou's Democratic Movement (Modem) testified before a prosecutor in Paris on Wednesday (7 June), in what French media are reporting is part of a broader probe into assistants unlawfully drawing salaries from the EU parliament under the 2009 to 2014 legislature.
News service France Info, w...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
