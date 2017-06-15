Ad
There were 13 jihadist terror attacks last year, down from 17 in 2015. (Photo: Reuters/Daniel Dikson)

Women playing greater role in terror, says EU police agency

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The operational role of women and minors in carrying out jihadist terror attacks in Europe appears to be on the rise, according to the EU's police agency Europol.

The Hague-based agency on Thursday (15 June) released its annual EU terrorism situation and trend report ahead of an EU summit next week where leaders will discuss anti-radicalisation efforts.

Europol chief Rob Wainwright on Thursday

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

