Wednesday

10th Aug 2022

  1. News
  2. Ukraine

EU urged to stop issuing tourist visas to Russians

  • Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

By

Listen to article

Finnish and Estonian leaders want EU countries to stop issuing tourist visas to Russian citizens.

Russians should not be allowed to "live a normal life" and visit Europe as tourists while Russia is waging war, Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin told state broadcaster YLE on Tuesday (10 August).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

  • "Visiting Europe is a privilege, not a human right," Estonian prime minister Kaja Kallas said (Photo: European Parliament)

"Visiting Europe is a privilege, not a human right," Estonian prime minister Kaja Kallas also tweeted.

While EU countries have banned air travel from Russia, St. Petersburg is only 300 kilometres from the Finnish capital and Russians can still travel to Estonia and Finland and reach European capitals from there.

On Tuesday, the Finnish foreign ministry even said that many Russians who obtain Finnish tourist visas are in fact just using Finland as a transit point for holiday travel elsewhere.

Since Covid restrictions on travel were lifted, Russian border crossings to Finland have increased by between 10 and 30 percent compared to spring, Finnish government officials said.

In an interview with the Washington Post on Monday, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said EU countries should deny all Russian tourists access to the bloc as punishment for the Kremlin's decision to invade Ukraine.

Russians should be forced to "live in their own world until they change their philosophy," he said.

The EU and Russia still have a visa agreement in place that allows short-stay visas issuance in various ways. The agreement has been partially suspended, but it has not been terminated.

And even the partial travel ban has outraged the Kremlin. "The only possible attitude we can have is extremely negative," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

Others have argued the ban would also restrict Russians who disagree with the war from entering Europe.

"You don't want to ban all Russians from travelling to the EU completely. How are we going to engage at all?" an EU official told the Financial Times. "Russians not in favour of the war need to be able to travel too."

Estonia and Finland aside, Latvia has already banned almost all issuance of visas to Russian citizens, but Marin said the cabinet is still debating if Finnish authorities have the legal basis for doing so and noted she would prefer an EU solution.

"Is Finnish legislation up-to-date enough that we could introduce our own national sanctions in such a very exceptional situation? But I would personally like to see European solutions to this question as well," Marin told YLE.

The visa issue is expected to be discussed at an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers on Aug. 31.

Site Section

  1. Ukraine

Related stories

  1. EU threatens to suspend visas from Belarus
  2. Finland unfazed by Kremlin threats on Nato membership
  3. Estonia proposes using Russian energy profits to rebuild Ukraine
EU threatens to suspend visas from Belarus

Minsk suspended an EU-readmission agreement in June. Now the European Commission announced similar threats, possibly making it more difficult for Belarusians to travel to the EU.

UN chief demands access to nuclear plant after new attack

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Monday for international inspectors to be given access to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant after Ukraine and Russia traded accusations over the shelling of Europe's largest atomic plant over the weekend.

UN: 10 million fled Ukraine since war began

The escalation of the war in Ukraine has forced more than 10 million people from Ukraine to cross the border into neighbouring countries since late February, the UN reported.

Opinion

Russia puts EU in nuclear-energy paradox

There's unprecedented international anxiety about the safety of Ukraine's nuclear reactors, but many European countries are also turning to nuclear power to secure energy supplies.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBConstruction workers can check wages and working conditions in 36 countries
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Canadian ministers join forces to combat harmful content online
  3. European Centre for Press and Media FreedomEuropean Anti-SLAPP Conference 2022
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers write to EU about new food labelling
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersEmerging journalists from the Nordics and Canada report the facts of the climate crisis
  6. Council of the EUEU: new rules on corporate sustainability reporting

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us