EU must axe Russian F1 driver from sanctions list, rules court

The EU's top court has ordered that a Russian former Formula 1 driver, Nikita Mazepin, be removed from the bloc's sanctions list.

In a ruling on Wednesday (20 March), the European Court of Justice stated that the Russian racing driver could not be sanctioned purely because of his relationship with his father, chemicals oligarch Dmitry Mazepin.

Nikita Mazepin had an unsuccessful one-year stint as a driver for the US-based Haas F1 team during which he failed to win any world championship points before being sacked from the team in March 2022, shortly after Russia's military invasion of Ukraine. He owed his seat at Haas partly to the fact that, at the time, Haas's main sponsor was Russian fertiliser giant Uralkali, a company controlled by Uralchem, a chemicals conglomerate then owned by Mazepin's father Dmitry.

Haas terminated its sponsorship deal with Uralkali shortly after the start of the war, prompting the Mazepin family to demand the repayment of over $100m [€92m] in funding. Dmitry Mazepin then announced the sale of 52 percent of his Uralchem shares.

"The association between Mr Nikita Mazepin and his father is in no way established from an economic or capital perspective or by the existence of common interests linking them at the time when the maintaining acts were adopted," stated the Luxembourg-based court.

It added that since Mazepin had left Haas in March 2022, his place on the EU sanctions list was "therefore based, de facto, solely on the family connection, which is not sufficient to maintain his name on the lists of persons subject to restrictive measures."

The EU had described Dmitry Mazepin as "a member of the closest circle" of Russian president Vladimir Putin, and the chemicals oligarch was one of the business leaders who met Putin at the Kremlin shortly after the invasion started.

In April 2022, Italian authorities seized property and assets worth €105m from Dmitry Mazepin whose own appeal to be removed from the EU sanctions list was rejected by the ECJ last November.

The Mazepins are also appealing their place on sanctions lists in the UK and Canada.