EU plans €100m to farmers to ease Ukraine grain price worries

The EU Commission plans to limit Ukraine grain imports to neighbouring EU countries to transit and export purposes only, after Bulgaria on Wednesday (19 April) became the latest country to temporarily ban the import of Ukrainian grain to protect its domestic farmers.
The commission is also planning a €100m support package to farmers in all five neighbouring countries, on top of the €56m from the EU budget to help Poland, Bulgaria, and Romania agreed earlier, to help cope with increased...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
