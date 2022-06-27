G7 leaders discuss further sanctions against Russia

The leaders of the wealthiest democracies, the G7, will push for new sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, officials said on Monday (27 June).

The G7 leaders also pledged to "continue to provide financial, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support and stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes," their statement said.

The meeting in the Bavarian Alps is aimed at putting pressure on the Russian economy without fuelling further rises in inflation.

The G7 ...