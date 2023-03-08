Wednesday

8th Mar 2023

Women and frontline workers more often targeted at work

  • The study founds that overall women and frontline workers are most exposed to the risks of adverse social behaviour at work, resulting in burnout, exhaustion, anxiety and depression (Photo: Unsplash)

Women in the EU are 3.6 times more likely to suffer from unwanted sexual attention than men, Eurofound, an EU agency focusing on research for better work-related policies, found.

A young woman (18–34 years) has a three times higher likelihood to report unwanted sexual attention than men of the same age, and 10 times higher than the oldest group of men (50+ years).

The study found that overall women and frontline workers are most exposed to the risks of adverse social behaviour at work, resulting in burnout, exhaustion, anxiety and depression.

Adverse social behaviour can refer to instances of bullying, harassment, violence, verbal abuse or threats, and unwanted sexual attention, Eurofound noted.

In the EU, 12.5 percent of workers experienced some form of adverse social behaviour at work in 2021, however, the share of women was consistently higher than that of men.

With regards to unwanted sexual attention the difference is striking: there are four times as many women (2.9 percent) who report this type of behaviour than men (0.8).

Unwanted sexual attention refers to situations where someone expresses sexual interest — such as asking out on a date, flirting, whistling, or body contact — even when the target of that attention has indicated that the attention is unwanted, Eurofound has said.

Unwanted sexual attention can come from co-workers or managers, but also from people outside the workplace, such as customers, clients, or patients.

Men between the age of 18 and 34 get the same amount of unwanted sexual attention as women above 50.

Women younger than 50 get significantly more unwanted sexual attention. For instance, only 0.5 percent of men above 50 report this behaviour, while 5.6 percent of women between the ages of 18 and 34 are confronted with it.

Violence at the workplace is also an acute problem for frontline workers, according to the most recent data from 2021.

Healthcare workers reported up to three times higher levels of unwanted sexual attention than the EU average (5.7 percent compared with 1.7 percent).

Eurofound has warned that this can have a long-term impact on targeted people, with the effects potentially lasting for years after the initial incident, affecting families and co-workers as well.

It also has a negative impact on how workers can function afterwards.

People who experience adverse social behaviour in the workplace are around three times more likely to experience physical and emotional burnout (32 percent compared to 10 percent) and emotional exhaustion (40 percent compared to 14 percent).

They are also almost twice as likely to suffer from anxiety (53 percent compared to 27 percent) or be at risk of depression (38 percent compared to 20 percent), the study, based on 2021 survey data, showed.

Eleven suicides daily — Spain's not-so-silent pandemic

With the emergence of the pandemic, Spain's suicide figures have worsened, bringing to the surface the long waiting times, the lack of health personnel, and the absence of a national suicide prevention plan.

A 'silent pandemic' the EU is not prepared for

"Mental health is the silent pandemic," Irish centre-right MEP Maria Walsh, who spearheads several parliament initiatives on mental health, said, arguing that the EU needs to have a strategy implemented in "weeks, not years".

Revealed: Hit to EU mental health services during Covid-19

The pandemic has both hampered access to mental health services, while increasing demand for psychological support, particularly in countries with the most severe coronavirus lockdowns. Meanwhile, experts warn that 'teletherapy' is not a universal fix.

Shock of Covid-19 is catalyst to invest in mental health

According to the World Health Organisation, poor mental health claims the lives of 140,000 people per year by suicide in the European region. Their lives could be saved if mental health care and support were properly funded.

Profit-making has no place in care homes

Long-term care facilities are subsidised to a large extent by public money. When financial risks aimed at increasing profitability do not pay off, the state must step in to ensure the welfare of care recipients, from the public purse.

Leaving women behind in labour leads to economic loss

"It's important, especially in times of crisis, that we look at the benefits of gender equality," Carlien Scheele, the director of the European Institute for Gender Equality (EIGE) said, adding that losing women in the labour market is a "shame".

