Saturday

11th Mar 2023

  1. Themed Weeks
  2. Work Week

The EU Commission has written a blank cheque to corporate CEOs

  • The EU Commission has already adopted a 'one-in, one-out' rule for regulations — following a similar policy by Donald Trump during his term as US president (Photo: Gage Skidmore)

By

Listen to article

We in Europe have become accustomed to progressives in the United States looking to us for inspiration.

Higher standards of workers' rights and lower levels of inequality are what is meant to mark our social market economy out from what often seems like Wild West capitalism pursued across the Atlantic.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

But, in recent months, these roles have been dramatically reversed.

While president Joe Biden has made the creation of "good-paying, union jobs" a priority, the European Union is pursuing deregulatory policies more akin to those of his predecessor, Donald Trump.

The divergence began in August last year with the Biden administration's announcement of the Inflation Reduction Act, a $400bn [€379bn] programme of investment in clean technology.

The first responsibility of EU leaders was to mirror that investment to ensure European industry wasn't disadvantaged or even lured to the US by this huge package of subsidies.

To her credit, EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen quickly announced the EU's own clean-tech investment programme, the Green Deal Industrial Plan.

That protected the jobs and livelihoods of millions of people working in European industry.

However, the EU is being left behind by the US when it comes to measures that could raise the working conditions and living standards of those workers, and create more high quality jobs.

As well as its much-publicised protectionist measures, the Inflation Reduction Act also includes policies like tax credits for companies which pay fair wages, taxes on corporate stock buybacks to encourage businesses to reinvest profits instead of enriching CEOs and incentives to establish clean energy projects in communities previously reliant on extractive industries.

And that isn't a one-off either. The Biden administration has also made social conditions, including a requirement to provide childcare provision, a central part of its Chips Act.

These are the kind of social policies that we in Europe like to think we are world leaders in.

The text of the Green Deal Industrial Plan indeed states: "Greater competitiveness must go hand in hand with well-paid quality jobs."

So far though, the EU has failed to include any social conditions in the plan to maintain or create those well-paid quality jobs.

The European Commission has in effect written a blank cheque to corporate CEOs.

It would mean billions of euros in public money could find its way in to the hands of union-hating bosses putting downward pressure on wages and working standards.

That would be a total contradiction of the measures to support collective bargaining and end union busting included in the EU directive on adequate minimum wages adopted in October.

Worse still, the commission's recent discussion on "competitiveness in the context of the Green Deal Industrial Plan" suggests it could actually go further and cut social standards through a fresh deregulation drive.

Trump's 'one-in, one-out'

The commission has already adopted a 'one-in, one-out' rule for regulations, which followed the adoption of a similar policy by Donald Trump during his term as US president.

It has also introduced an arbitrary 'competitiveness check' and further 'regulatory simplification' is on its way as part of the Green Deal Industrial Plan.

We've seen recently where these policies end: the number of workers being injured by machinery increased after the EU scrapped mandatory third-party safety checks as part of its 'Better Regulation' policy. The checks have now been reintroduced.

Without social conditions, there is a clear danger that that the Green Deal Industrial Plan will put further downward pressure on wages and working conditions in Europe at the same time as they are being raised in the United States.

The EU should take inspiration from the Inflation Reduction Act and ensure any public funding, whether European or national, must be made conditional on quality jobs and working conditions, access to training, respect for collective bargaining and a ban on extraordinary dividends for companies in receipt of public aid.

Europe needs an industrial policy to support industry underpinned by great green jobs.

By doing so, Europe could join the United States in grasping a once in a generation opportunity to raise living standards at the same time as cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

Let's make Europe social again.

Author bio

Esther Lynch is general secretary of the European Trade Union Confederation, which represents 45 million members from 93 trade union organisations in 41 European countries.

Site Section

  1. Work Week

Related stories

  1. EU ministers in fresh battle on joint debt, after Biden subsidies
  2. Swedish EU presidency: 'Subsidy not answer' to US green protectionism
  3. EU leaders attempt to hash out response to US green subsidies
  4. EU green industry plan could spark 'dangerous subsidy race'
  5. Why wages fell and profits surged

Interview

Why wages fell and profits surged

While disposable income has dropped for the third consecutive year in some EU countries, corporations made record-high profits. We sat down with political economist Mark Blyth to discuss why that is.

Analysis

EU countries' tax-and-benefit systems penalise women

In Lithuania, Denmark, Slovenia, Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg and Romania, the design of national tax systems leads to an 'inactivity trap' among second-payers (mostly women) above 40 percent.

Opinion

Squeezed between China and Russia, Mongolia backs Ukraine

Due to its geography, squeezed between China and Russia, the government of Mongolia is forced to perform a balancing act. However, public opinion in Mongolia resolutely condemns the brutal attack against this sovereign nation.

Supported by

Latest News

  1. EU countries' tax-and-benefit systems penalise women
  2. Squeezed between China and Russia, Mongolia backs Ukraine
  3. Muslims missing in Swedish presidency's EU equality talks
  4. Why wages fell and profits surged
  5. Swedish doctors and nurses' battle for proper rest breaks
  6. The EU Commission has written a blank cheque to corporate CEOs
  7. UN envoy criticises Greece for human right defenders crackdown
  8. How the EU can win the international race for talent

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ways to prevent gender-based violence
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersCSW67: Economic gender equality now! Nordic ways to close the pension gap
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersCSW67: Pushing back the push-back - Nordic solutions to online gender-based violence
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCSW67: The Nordics are ready to push for gender equality
  5. Promote UkraineInvitation to the National Demonstration in solidarity with Ukraine on 25.02.2023
  6. Azerbaijan Embassy9th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 1st Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us