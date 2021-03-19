Friday

19th Mar 2021

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

Irish commissioner: UK needs to live up to Northern Ireland deal

  • Finance commissioner Mairead McGuinness said 'there wasn’t sufficient acknowledgement from the UK side' what the protocol on Northern Ireland meant on the ground (Photo: European Commission)

By

The UK needs to implement its agreements with the EU on Northern Ireland, and its consequences need to be acknowledged by London, EU commissioner Mairead McGuinness told a group of journalists on Wednesday (17 March).

The EU Commission launched legalaction against the British government on Monday for what it said was a breach in the EU-UK agreement, after London unilaterally decided to extend a transition period for applying new rules, which are part of the protocol on Northern Ireland.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The arrangements on Northern Ireland were one of the most complex hurdles in the Brexit negotiations.

The UK's departure meant that the EU's external border now cuts across the island of Ireland, and the deal aimed at avoiding a hard border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland - that has seen decades of sectarian violence - and apply some checks across the Irish Sea instead.

McGuinness, who is responsible for financial services in the commission, said "there was quite some head-turning when the UK negotiated with itself an extra period of time" to facilitate the transition, since the negotiations should have been done with the EU.

Solutions will have to be found collectively, she added.

"I remember borders and barriers and soldiers and checkpoints from my past," the Irish commissioner said, who herself was born in a county on the border between north and south.

"It's very difficult for people of a younger generation to realise that there were these barriers and being part of Europe got rid of barriers and borders. Brexit brought them back. It brought them back to a place in the Irish Sea where at least we felt, and the UK agreed, there could be accommodations," she said.

"It took a long time and a great deal of efforts to agree to the protocol, it needs to be implemented, including dealing with all of the sensitivities," said McGuinness, a former MEP, adding that the EU is "fully aware" of those sensitivities and is working towards healing them.

McGuinness said, however, that after the agreement, "there wasn't sufficient acknowledgement from the UK side on what it meant, practically, on the ground", and that not enough preparation was done by London.

She said, "it was absolutely clear what would be required once the protocol was signed up to and a commitment was made to implement it".

McGuinness has said divisions increased since Brexit because of the unique situation of Northern Ireland.

The majority of Northern Ireland voted to remain in the EU. The unionist community has urged London to tear up the protocol as it dislikes checks in the Irish Sea, putting barriers between Northern Ireland and the rest of mainland Great Britain.

McGuinness argued that the UK government had not "fully thrashed out, with clarity, as to what the implications would be" of the protocol.

However, that acknowledgement by London seems to come with great difficulties, as it continues to rail against the arrangement it had agreed to in the withdrawal agreement with the EU.

On Wednesday, British foreign secretary Dominic Raab accused the EU of trying to erect a border in the Irish sea and accused the EU of threatening the 1998 agreement peace deal there.

Raab pointed to the EU's brief triggering of the so-called Article 16 of the protocol, suspending pre-agreed arrangements. The commission, at the time, reversed the decision in a few hours and admitted the mistake.

McGuinness said of the incident that after the commission corrected the move, what "really troubled" her was that "anyone would doubt the sincerity of the commission, of the EU, towards Northern Ireland", as the EU has been key to the peace process.

Brexit trade gap

Raab meanwhile Wednesday also defended the UK's "calibrated approach" towards China after the government signalled a strategic UK shift post-Brexit towards the Asia-Pacific region to boost trade and influence in the region.

Brexit has meant the UK needs to look for new markets.

January trade data showed that exports of goods fell by 19.3 percent, because of a 40.7-percent fall in exports to the EU.

Imports of goods also fell by 21.6 percent in January, driven by a 28.8 percent fall in imports from the EU.

Total imports of goods from non-EU countries also fell by 12.7 percent and exports increased by 1.7 percent.

David Henig, director of the UK trade policy project at the European Centre for International Political Economy (ECIPE) told EUobserver that only a quarter of that loss can be accounted for by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some of that will be a permanent loss, Henig said, but it is hard to tell yet how much of it can be salvaged by companies adjusting - or whether they will give up permanently.

Henig said "there is little evidence" a turn towards Asia by the UK government can offset those losses.

"Geography is very important for trade, there are new trade barriers, supply chains are regional rather than global, and it is difficult to increase significantly trade in goods and even services," he said.

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. EU prepares to ratify post-Brexit trade deal
  2. EU-UK vaccine 'nationalism' spat intensifies
  3. UK presses EU to rewrite Northern Ireland customs rules
EU prepares to ratify post-Brexit trade deal

EU ambassadors of the 27 member states are meeting on Monday to provisionally apply the agreement, while top MEPs also discuss the way ahead for parliamentary approval.

EU-UK vaccine 'nationalism' spat intensifies

Britain has rejected claims from the European Council president Charles Michel, who accused the UK of imposing a ban on vaccine exports. Meanwhile, one-third of vaccines produced in the EU last month were exported to the UK.

EU drawn into US disputes with Russia and China

The EU has gotten drawn into a verbal punch-up between the Kremlin and White House by endorsing US president Joe Biden's assertion that his Russian counterpart was a "killer".

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region can and should play a leading role in Europe’s digital development
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council to host EU webinars on energy, digitalisation and antibiotic resistance
  5. UNESDAEU Code of Conduct can showcase PPPs delivering healthier more sustainable society
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen benefit in the digitalised labour market

Latest News

  1. EU drawn into US disputes with Russia and China
  2. AstraZeneca 'safe and effective', says EU regulator
  3. Irish commissioner: UK needs to live up to Northern Ireland deal
  4. EU regions sound alarm over minimum wages details
  5. Swiss vote to ban burqas increases risk of extremism
  6. First glimpse of new EU 'vaccine certificate' for summer
  7. Brussels urges capitals to coordinate Covid re-openings
  8. Frontex scrutiny on rights violations is a PR stunt

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us