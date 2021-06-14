Monday

14th Jun 2021

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

Brexit grumbles overshadow UK summit

  • British prime minister Boris Johnson: the row on chilled meat exports was dubbed 'sausage wars' by British media (Photo: Number 10 - Flickr)

By

Harsh words on Brexit overshadowed a G7 summit in the UK this weekend, which also pledged more vaccines for poor countries and criticised China on forced labour.

"I think we can sort it out but ... it is up to our EU friends and partners to understand that we will do whatever it takes," British prime minister Boris Johnson told the Sky News broadcaster on Saturday (12 June).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"I think if the protocol continues to be applied in this way, then we will obviously not hesitate to invoke Article 16," referring to a special clause in the Brexit treaty that allows emergency unilateral measures.

"I've talked to some of our friends here today, who do seem to misunderstand that the UK is a single country, a single territory. I just need to get that into their heads," Johnson also said, alluding to his EU guests, Council president Charles Michel and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

The latest row on post-Brexit customs arrangements for Northern Ireland has centred round checks on exports of chilled meat, dubbed "sausage wars" in British media.

Northern Ireland has stayed in the EU customs union to enable an open land border with Ireland, but now faces customs controls in maritime entry points from the UK.

And the British foreign secretary, Dominic Raab, also used aggressive rhetoric this weekend.

"They can be more pragmatic about the implementation of the Northern Ireland protocol in a way that is win-win or they can be bloody-minded and purist about it, in which case I am afraid we will not allow the integrity of the UK to be threatened," he told BBC radio.

"The threat, the risk, to the Good Friday agreement comes from the approach the EU has taken, a particularly purist approach," he also said, referring to a 1998 peace deal, which ended sectarian fighting in Ireland.

But for her part, von der Leyen insisted on applying the letter of the law.

"Both sides must implement what we agreed on ... There is complete EU unity on this," she said at the G7 summit.

The annual event also brought together US president Joe Biden, who was is his first trip to Europe since being elected, and the leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan.

The group pledged an extra 1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines for poor countries.

The G7 communiqué also promised a "green revolution" in industry and spoke of "the power of democracy, freedom, equality, the rule of law and respect for human rights".

But its vaccine pledge was deemed inadequate and its climate promises too vague by charity groups.

"Never in the history of the G7 has there been a bigger gap between their actions and the needs of the world," Oxfam's Max Lawson said on vaccines.

"Despite the green soundbites, Boris Johnson has simply reheated old promises and peppered his plan with hypocrisy," Greenpeace UK's executive director, John Sauven, said.

The final communiqué also made no mention of China, leaving the US to publish a separate statement on Chinese human-rights abuses and its menace to Taiwan.

Germany, among others, opted for the softer approach, in order to help get China on board with climate pledges, British newspaper The Guardian reported.

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. EU warns UK of using 'real teeth' in post-Brexit deal
  2. Germany and Hungary clash on EU-China relations
  3. Shell loses 'historic' climate case, must cut emissions by 2030
EU warns UK of using 'real teeth' in post-Brexit deal

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen promised "not to hesitate" to use the "real teeth" of the future relations agreement between the UK and EU, if Britain does not comply with the deal.

News in Brief

  1. Swiss voters reject climate change measures
  2. Spain: Thousands protest against Catalan leaders' pardon
  3. Belarus opposition leader says 'harsh' sanctions needed
  4. Far-right ex-settler becomes Israeli prime minister
  5. EU top court fast-tracks rule-of-law case to October
  6. Hungary's Fidesz wants to ban LGBTIQ content for under-18s
  7. MEPs join EU citizens on farm-animal cage ban
  8. Council of Europe urges Russia to release Navalny 'immediately'

Nato chief backs Belarus sanctions

Western allies reiterated plans to punish Belarus for a recent air hijack after Nato foreign ministers held video-talks on Tuesday

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance

Latest News

  1. Brexit grumbles overshadow UK summit
  2. Former French PM to work for Russian oil firm
  3. Lobbyists push to greenwash EU rules for renewable hydrogen
  4. UN report on pushbacks draws cautious EU response
  5. Biden in Brussels, recovery package underway This WEEK
  6. Nato's biggest enemy hides within
  7. The Dutch politician suing the Dutch state for ethnic-profiling
  8. EU urges Poland to step back from 'legal primacy' clash

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us