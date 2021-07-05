Monday

5th Jul 2021

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

Belarus potash workers call for tougher EU sanctions

  • Belarus crisis began after rigged elections last August (Photo: tut.by)

By

The EU will have to hit harder at Belarus' top company, Belaruskali, to influence the regime, its own workers have said.

"Current sanctions hardly harm the ability of Belaruskali to work in the EU," the Strike Committee of the Belarusian firm, which makes potash, a fertiliser component, told EUobserver in a statement on Saturday (3 July).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"The regime can still trade in fertilisers and transport smuggled cigarettes in [train] wagons with them," it added.

"For sufficient pressure, it is necessary to include all types of potash [in the EU ban], and all stakeholders both in Belarus and abroad," it also said, naming Austrian firm Soltrade as a key partner of Belaruskali in Europe.

Belaruskali makes a fifth of the world's potash and brings in over €2bn a year in foreign currency for Belarus president Aleksander Lukashenko.

The EU recently imposed economic sanctions on Belarus after Lukashenko hijacked an airliner to seize an opposition activist.

But it banned only 15 percent of Belarus' potash-types, in a deliberate loophole.

The EU also permitted borrowing to the state-owned Development Bank of Belarus.

And it left various kinds of oil products off the hook.

One EU reason for the loopholes was to limit fallout against ordinary Belarusians, EU officials and diplomats said.

But the Belaruskali workers disagreed with this type of thinking.

"Sanctions harm only those people who are in power, support the dictatorship and the fascist regime. Workers ... have lost the right to protest and defend their interests," the Strike Committee, which is based in the Belarusian town of Salihorsk and in Kyiv, said.

And Lukashenko was already finding ways to evade even the limited sanctions, it added.

"With the help of Russia, with the help of changing the codes of goods [in customs papers], with the help of bribery, of lobbyists, with the help of trade in political prisoners - this is just a small part of the methods that Lukashenko's gang usually use [to evade sanctions]," the Strike Committee said.

Another reason for the EU's "gradual approach" was to hold a stick over Lukashenko's head, instead of just hitting him, to try to change behaviour.

"It is not the end of the story. The EU will continue to assess the situation on the ground in order to determine whether further EU measures are warranted," EU foreign-relations spokesman Peter Stano told this website.

"The EU would not be adopting these sanctions if we did not believe they could have the desired effect," Stano said.

But the situation has continued to deteriorate in the few days since the sanctions were adopted.

Migrants

Lithuania declared an emergency on Friday after Lukashenko pushed hundreds of African and Arabic refugees across the EU border there in recent days.

"Lukashenko is flying in refugees from Iraq ... Cameroon, Mali," Natalia Koliada, a Belarusian émigré living in London who works with refugee groups, told EUobserver.

And he was organising the campaign together with Mikhail Gutseriev, a Russian oligarch recently put on an EU blacklist, she noted.

"When they [refugees] are brought to Minsk they are accommodated in Gutseriev's hotel - the Hotel Renaissance. It's a hybrid war that Lukashenko has started against Europe," Koliada said.

Belarus also caught Lithuania's attention when it began moving around anti-aircraft missiles near its border on Thursday and Friday.

"Lithuania is closely monitoring the situation," its defence minister, Arvydas Anušauskas, told this website on Saturday.

"As far as we know ... the current movement of missiles is related to the preparation for the military exercise 'Zapad'," rather than to a new provocation Anušauskas said, referring to Zapad 2021, a joint Belarusian-Russian military drill due in September.

But, in any case, Koliada echoed the Belaruskali workers in saying the EU pressure was too weak to make a difference.

The EU blacklist should have targeted at least 20 more Gutseriev-type oligarchs, she said.

"The EU is still in 'wait and see' mode ... but what exactly has to happen in order to change the so-called gradual approach into synchronised and strong action by the EU?", she added.

Burning out

Meanwhile, the Belaruskali Strike Committee also urged the EU to give money directly to activists in Belarus instead of funnelling it via opposition structures in exile in Lithuania.

"Help civil society and workers in Belarus, not in Vilnius. Directly," it said in its statement.

Some activists were struggling to buy ink cartridges for printers to make fliers for protests, EUobserver's contacts said.

Others were struggling to pay for petrol to drive to railway crossings to vandalise signals, so that they could slow down trains of Belarusian potash going to Russia, from where Russian firms can resell it to Europe.

"People are feeling burnt out," one activist leader, who asked to remain anonymous, told this website.

"I'm angry. I'm like a dog on a chain - I know how to attack, but the chain won't let me," he said.

"The current [Belarusian] opposition is divided and undermined. It needs help and dedication from the side of the West ... This is the beginning of a long game, not the end," Kostiantyn Yelisieiev, a Ukrainian former presidential aide and EU ambassador, also told EUobserver.

And the "game" was about more than just Lukashenko, Yelisieiev, who now runs New Solutions Centre, a think-tank in Kyiv, added.

"Russia's aim is to swallow Belarus as soon as it can and transform it into a quasi-autonomous region of the Russian Federation ... Lukashenko's aim is to postpone this moment," Yelisieiev said.

Enlargement

Russia's aim is also to see pro-democratic forces in Belarus fail, in order to send a message to the wider region, he said.

"Let's be clear, Belarus is Russia's arm. If it hits back at the EU, it's not Belarus that's doing it, it's Russia. It's not Lukashenko, it's [Russian president Vladimir] Putin," Yelisieiev said, referring to the migrant campaign against Lithuania.

And if the EU really wanted to help people in Belarus and further afield, then it should move beyond sanctions and offer prospects of EU membership to inspire change, he added.

"Democratic forces in Belarus, Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova, and even Armenia are desperately waiting for brave and decisive signals from the EU on their European perspective," Yelisieiev said.

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. Belarus using migrants to counter-attack EU
  2. EU to wage economic war on Belarus dictator
  3. EU locks out Belarus from international aviation
Belarus using migrants to counter-attack EU

Lithuania has become a new "eastern front-line" for irregular migration, after Belarus began "weaponising" people in its clash with the EU, Lithuania's foreign ministry has said.

EU to wage economic war on Belarus dictator

EU foreign relations chief Josep Borrell will announce sweeping economic sanctions on Belarus at Monday's foreign affairs meeting after Austria caved to pressure.

Slovenia to push for Western Balkans enlargement

Slovenia will give special attention to the discussion on the Western Balkan integration into the EU during the six months that it will hold the presidency of the EU Council, its prime minister Janez Janša said.

Feature

Denmark shattering lives of Syrian refugees

Denmark is throwing out Syrian refugees, who risk violence and who made Denmark their home for years, in a test of the EU country's respect for human rights.

News in Brief

  1. Italian police crack black market for corona-papers
  2. Four dead from devastating Cyprus forest fire
  3. EU plans green tax on aviation fuels
  4. French minister fears 'fourth wave' of virus
  5. Tusk returns to Polish politics to confront 'evil'
  6. EU ambassador in Minsk prepares to leave
  7. EU medicines agency: Double jab 'protects against Delta variant'
  8. EU's Covid-19 travel certificate comes into force

Opinion

What's missing from agenda for Berlin's Libya conference?

There is an eagerness to move towards what Heiko Maas, the German foreign minister, has called the "sustainable stabilisation" of Libya. And yet the essential elements needed for such stability are not on the agenda of Wednesday's conference in Berlin.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance

Latest News

  1. Ocean Viking's largest ever rescue - witnessed first-hand
  2. Belarus potash workers call for tougher EU sanctions
  3. Slovenia to push for Western Balkans enlargement
  4. Slovenia's Janša in MEPs' crosshairs This WEEK
  5. The exploited Sikh labourers babysitting Italy's buffalos
  6. Libyan police lieutenant: 'Coast guard are smugglers'
  7. Public spat with Brussels mars start of Slovenian presidency
  8. Slovenia takes over EU presidency amid wave of criticism

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us