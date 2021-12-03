Friday

3rd Dec 2021

EU and US tighten screw on Lukashenko

  • Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko (Photo: Kremlin.ru)

By



The EU has blacklisted travel firms and Belarusian officials who helped create the migrant crisis with Poland and Lithuania.

The US also dialled up economic pain on Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko, but one dissident warned the sanctions would only make him "angrier".

  • Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov (l) spoke of "nightmare" scenarios (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

The EU designated Belavia, Belarus' flagship airline, saying: "Migrants wishing to cross the Union's external border have been flying to Minsk on board flights operated by Belavia from a number of Middle Eastern countries, in particular Lebanon, UAE, and Turkey".

It blacklisted Syria's Cham Wings carrier for similar reasons.

It also cited VIP Grub, an Istanbul-based travel agency, in a warning shot to Turkey, after Turkish Airlines played a major role migrant flights.

The EU ban included four Belarusian travel industry firms, as well as officials who were "guiding or forcing migrants to illegally cross the border between Belarus and Union member states".

It named the judge who jailed Maria Kolesnikova, one of Belarus more than 850 political prisoners, in a reminder of Lukashenko's ongoing domestic violence.

And it recalled events in May, when Lukashenko stopped an EU passenger plane en route to Lithuania to kidnap a dissident and his girlfriend, by blacklisting a Belarus spokesman who "publicly defended the forced landing" and a TV executive who "conducted the first forced interview with Raman Pratasevich [the dissident]".

In a final blow, Europe also banned two Belarusian chemical firms and a tyre-making company for financially or politically supporting the Belarus "regime".

The package was the fifth time the EU struck out at Lukashenko since his crackdown on pro-democracy protesters last summer.

Past measures also targeted a handful of pro-Lukashenko oligarchs, such as Russian born Mikhail Gutseriev, for "benefitting from and supporting" the Belarusian president, as well as exports of potash, a fertiliser component.

But the EU has, so far, left other big fish off the hook, according to dissidents.

The US, also on Thursday, blacklisted 20 individuals and 12 entities who "enabled the [Belarusian] regime's migrant smuggling into the European Union (EU), have taken part in the ongoing crackdown on human rights and democracy, and have propped up the regime financially".

It imposed "restrictions on dealings in new issuances of Belarusian sovereign debt in the primary and secondary markets".

And it tightened the screw on Belarusian potash trading.

Canada and the UK joined the Western front, with the UK designating Belaruskali, a major potash producer.

"Those, in Belarus or in third countries, who facilitate illegal crossing of the EU's external borders should know this comes at a substantial cost," a joint Canadian, EU, UK, and US statement said.

The Belarusian foreign ministry immediately reacted with a threat.

"We will take harsh, asymmetrical but adequate measures," it said.

For Natalia Koliada, a Belarusian émigré living in London, the EU's latest sanctions were: "not strong and not strong enough to stop him [Lukashenko]".

"It's enough to make him angrier, but doesn't kill him politically," she said.

But another Belarusian activist, who asked not to be named, welcomed the US economic measures.

"For the first time in history, the US has introduced really effective sanctions," he said.

Cutting off Lukashenko's own income will mean an "increased [financial] price" for Russia to prop him up in power, the activist noted.

And Moscow was "afraid of [potential EU and US] sanctions against Aeroflot," he added, referring to Russia's main airline, which also stands accused of flying in migrants.

For his part, Lukashenko has twice threatened to block a Russian gas pipeline to the EU if Europe tried to "strangle" him.

But the Kremlin, on both occasions, told him not to do it.

The Belarus border crisis has cost over a dozen refugees' lives, including children.

Russian "nightmare"

Meanwhile, Russia has parked an invasion force on Ukraine's eastern border and warned of conflict with the West if it crossed Moscow's "red-lines", in the worst spike in tensions in the region for years.

Its foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, accused the US of trying to smuggle in new missiles under Russia's nose in a speech in Stockholm on Tuesday.

"American medium-range missiles are about to appear in Europe, bringing back the nightmare scenario of a military confrontation," he said.

Lavrov also made a thinly veiled threat to invade Ukraine the same way Russia invaded Georgia in 2008.

"The decision of the Nato summit in Bucharest in April 2008 that 'Georgia and Ukraine will become Nato members' is a mine at the very foundation of the European security structure," he said.

"Once, in August 2008, it had already "exploded" when [former Georgian president] M.N.Saakashvili, who was in euphoria from the Nato perspective, decided on an adventure," Lavrov added.

"Those who repeat the Bucharest theses and insist that 'third countries' [such as Russia] have no right to express their position on the issue of Nato enlargement are playing with fire," he said.

Borrell and Lavrov

The EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, held a "short meeting" with Lavrov in the margins of Thursday's Stockholm meeting of the Organisation for Security Cooperation in Europe.

He urged him to refrain from "aggression" against Ukraine, Borrell's spokesman told press.

And EU foreign ministers would discuss sanctions options on Russia in the event of a Ukraine attack at their next meeting on 13 December, Borrell's spokesman added.

"We will stand up for Ukraine," the EU spokesman said.

