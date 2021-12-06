Monday

6th Dec 2021

Kaczyński and Le Pen make friends at anti-EU summit

  • Polish PiS party head Jarosław Kaczyński (l) and French far-right leader Marine le Pen (r) at Saturday's event (Photo: pis.org)

Far-right EU politicians failed to agree a new EU Parliament (EP) group at a summit in Warsaw on Saturday (4 December).

But they agreed to meet again in Spain next year and to continue talks on the project.

Saturday's event, held at the Regent Warsaw Hotel, was chaired by Polish ruling-party chief Jarosław Kaczyński and attended by Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán and French presidential contender Marine Le Pen.

It also included Spanish Vox party head Santiago Abascal, Martin Helme from the Estonian Conservative People's Party, and Tom Van Grieken from Belgium's Vlaams Belang, as well as lesser known figures from eight other far-right parties around the EU.

But it did not include Italy's Matteo Salvini, whose League party said "the time needs to be right" to form the new EP family.

It also did not include Austria's FPÖ party or Germany's AfD.

The "Warsaw Summit of "Conservative Leaders of Europe" adopted a one-page declaration, which spoke out against "the disturbing idea of creating a Europe governed by a self-appointed elite".

It attacked "arbitrary application of EU law", in a nod to the fact Kaczyński and Orbán are being punished by EU institutions for abuse of rule-of-law.

And it spoke of EU "social-engineering" designed to "detach a human being from their culture and heritage", referencing recent EU guidelines to staff, encouraging them to speak of "end-of-year holidays" instead of "Christmas" in their communications.

The participants agreed "closer cooperation of their parties in the European Parliament, including organising joint meetings and aligning votes".

But they did not unveil a new EP group, as they had hoped to do, according to earlier Hungarian media reports.

"In the coming months, we'll organise a series of intellectual conferences at the level of experts, professors, various think-tanks ... to prepare our vision," Tomasz Poręba, an MEP from Kaczyński 's PiS party, told press.

"We've been working for months to create a strong party family, hopefully we can make a step towards this goal," Orbán said ahead of Saturday's talks

"We can be optimistic about the launch of this political force in the months to come," Le Pen said.

Le Pen was also filmed laying flowers on a visit to a memorial of the 1944 Warsaw Uprising as part of her Polish charm offensive.

But her pro-Kremlin views and the fact her party, in recent years, took millions of euros of Russian money dominated a PiS press briefing, given the party's hawkish views on Russia.

"I'd like to ask, who is pro-Putinist here? Who represents the interests of Putin? Including economic ones," Poręba said, referring to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

He then reeled off a series of former centre-left and centre-right Austrian, French, and German politicians who later took jobs with Russian firms.

Le Pen "doesn't work for any Russian energy firms, unlike many politicians in the [centre-right] European People's Party (EPP) or the European social-democrats," Radosław Fogiel, the PiS deputy spokesman, added.

PiS currently sits in the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) group in the EP, Orbán's Fidesz party sits with nobody after it quit the EPP, while most of the other Warsaw summit delegates sit with the Identity and Democracy (ID) group.

If they got together, they would become the third biggest force in the EU assembly.

Italy's Salvini had earlier declared the creation of a new eurosceptic political group in July.

