Friday

4th Mar 2022

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

Allies show unity ahead of imposing more Russia sanctions

  • US state secretary Anthony Blinken (l) and EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell arriving to the council meeting on Friday (Photo: Council of the European Union)

By

Listen to article

Foreign ministers from the EU-27, plus the UK, Canada, and US met in Brussels on Friday (4 March) in a show of transatlantic unity after a week in which they imposed crippling sanctions that are effectively designed to crash the Russian economy.

The ministers were joined by their Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba via video link from Kyiv, a city now almost completely encircled by Russian invading forces.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Kuleba has been pleading for Western powers to close off Ukraine air space.

Arriving at the meeting, Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney said the ministers were not signing off on a new package of sanctions, but he did say that another package is coming and would be agreed early next week.

"Today is about a show of unity, and engagement," he said. The EU and its partners were "disgusted and outraged" by Russia's actions, he said.

"Unity with our partners and allies are our biggest strength," Croatian foreign minister Gordan Grlic Radman said on arrival.

Coveney stressed there was a"determination to continue to isolate Russia internationally, not just in Europe."

Nuclear red flag

The strike that hit Europe's largest nuclear facility Thursday night raised a "new red flag," Coveney said.

The threat such attacks create "is not just about Ukraine and Russia, but all of us who live on the continent of Europe."

The new round of sanction was likely to affect ports, oligarchs' families and trust funds, EU sources said, who were not authorised to speak on the record.

The plan could stop ships from entering EU ports; the bloc already has halted Russian planes from using EU airspace.

Diplomats are looking for ways to shield European economies as much as possible from the blowback of such sanctions especially in light of already tight global energy supplies.

Friday's meeting included US state of secretary Antony Blinken, Canadian foreign minister Canada Mélanie Joly, and Liz Truss — the first time a UK foreign secretary had joined an EU meeting since the UK left the EU.

Blinken used the meeting as a rallying cry.

What was at risk were "very fundamental principles that we have established together after two world wars, that are so important to keeping peace and security for everyone," he said.

Blinken warned that if Putin was allowed to continue acting with impunity, that "would open a Pandora's box of troubles for the entire world."

Blinken also praised the EU's speedy response to the war, including sanctions on Russia and support for Ukraine, as "remarkable" and "historic."

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. Strategy to cripple Russian finances going to plan, says EU
  2. EU arms shipments gather pace despite Russian threats
  3. West doing too little, too late over Russia's aggression
  4. Kyiv seeks weapons, as EU nudges toward SWIFT ban

Opinion

West doing too little, too late over Russia's aggression

To think that Russian companies could until Friday count on spare parts for armed aircrafts, or semiconductors, or oil products, from Europe, as their country was fuelling the most dangerous security crisis since World War Two, is beyond comprehension.

Opinion

The pros, and cons, of Finland joining Nato

Two citizens' initiatives were presented to the parliament in Helsinki this week, one demanding Nato membership and one demanding a referendum on Nato membership. Both gathered the needed 50,000 signatures in a matter of days.

Opinion

Putin and the threat of a tactical nuclear attack

Nato could be in a position to experience nuclear deterrence in an entirely unexpected form, requiring skilled diplomacy and even a willingness for some compromise, however bitter, to avoid disaster.

Latest News

  1. Allies show unity ahead of imposing more Russia sanctions
  2. Banning Russia Today? There are actually difficulties
  3. War in Europe and EU summit - next week's agenda
  4. The pros, and cons, of Finland joining Nato
  5. Right of Reply: Viktor Orban's office responds to EUobserver
  6. UN nuclear watchdog seeks safety meeting — at Chernobyl
  7. First volunteer fighters leave Belgium to join Ukrainian brigades
  8. Ukraine war forcing EU to redouble energy diversification

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us