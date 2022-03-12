Saturday

12th Mar 2022

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

EU leaders pledge to double military support to Ukraine

  • EU leaders met in Versailles for two days to discuss next steps as Russia's unrelenting invasion of Ukraine puts the continent's security architecture at risk (Photo: Council of the European Union)

By

Listen to article

EU leaders on Friday (11 March) pledged to double financing for military aid to Ukraine with a proposal for an extra €500m.

The bloc's 27 leaders also agreed to redouble efforts to decrease dependency on Russian energy resources, and they tasked the EU Commission to come up with a plan for the phase out.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

That plan should be forthcoming by mid-May and it would lay out how to diminish use of Russian gas, oil and coal by 2027, said EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

At the close of a two-day summit in Versailles, von der Leyen also said a fourth set of sanctions was being prepared against Russia. "We will be determined and forceful in our answer," she said.

In addition, von der Leyen reiterated her call for an inquiry into the Russian bombing this week of a maternity ward and children's hospital in Mariupol, which she has described as a possible war crime.

The summit was held against the background of the Ukrainian push for more weaponry for its battle with Russia, after Nato and Western nations rebuffed calls to impose a no-fly zone, on the grounds that could trigger a wider war.

German chancellor Olaf Scholz said after the meeting that there was the "possibility" of boost the EU's so-called peace facility, which already has been used to send lethal aid to Ukraine.

"On defence, I think everybody has agreed that things have changed since 24 February," Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said after the summit.

The Italian prime minister, Mario Draghi, warned of the need to finance the "mammoth costs" tied to defence, climate and energy investments.

"We have to find a compromise on where to find the resources, because there is no room in the national budget," said Draghi, who favours joint EU borrowing.

"We need a European response."

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. Leaders gather at Versailles after atrocity in Ukraine
  2. Ukraine exodus grows as West mulls oil embargo
  3. Ukraine war forcing EU to redouble energy diversification
  4. Lviv, an architectural jewel, braces for Russian bombs
Leaders gather at Versailles after atrocity in Ukraine

Amid the pomp, and the grandness of the setting for an EU summit in Versailles, few breakthroughs were seen on how to rein in Russia's aggression in Ukraine, like the possible "war crime" at a Mariupol hospital.

Opinion

The Patriarch who's in lockstep with Putin

The doublespeak by the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriach Kirill, on "the events taking place" is not just reprehensible – it could amount to an international crime, writes Stephen Minas.

News in Brief

  1. EU sends €300m aid tranche to Ukraine
  2. Mariupol hospital bombing may be war crime, says von der Leyen
  3. Hungary parliament elects first female president
  4. IAEA: 'no critical impact' on safety at Chernobyl
  5. EU agrees further sanctions on Russia and Belarus
  6. Biden bans Russian oil and gas ahead of EU summit
  7. EU to up defence spending at summit after 'tectonic' shift
  8. Hungary allows weapons to transit to other Nato countries

Latest News

  1. EU leaders pledge to double military support to Ukraine
  2. In Belarus, the other victims of Putin's war
  3. Concerns about Russia dominate EU AGENDA March 14-20
  4. Lviv, an architectural jewel, braces for Russian bombs
  5. Calls for EU-wide gas cap, but no collective response
  6. Kyiv calls for oil embargo but EU set for phased approach
  7. Ukraine's EU membership bid - symbolic, yes, but essential
  8. Leaders gather at Versailles after atrocity in Ukraine

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us