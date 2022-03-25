Friday

25th Mar 2022

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

Estonia proposes using Russian energy profits to rebuild Ukraine

  • 'We need to dry up the war machine of Putin,' said Estonian prime minister Kaja Kallas (Photo: European Union)

By

Listen to article

Estonia wants the EU to set up an escrow account to capture part of the payments for Moscow's oil and gas and use it to rebuild Ukraine — a move that would allow the EU to keep buying Russian fossil fuels.

"We need to dry up the war machine of [Russian president Valdimir] Putin … and start thinking about how to get funds for the reparations in Ukraine," Estonian prime minister Kaja Kallas said on Thursday (24 March) before meeting with EU leaders at a summit in Brussels.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

She said the idea would be discussed among EU leaders on Thursday evening, although several member states were still assessing how this could be implemented.

A few leaders had already raised the idea at a previous meeting earlier this month in Versailles. It is inspired by examples such as the UN oil-for-food programme that helped to provide humanitarian aid for the Iraqi people during the Saddam Hussein regime.

The proposal comes after intense discussions over whether imposing sanctions on Russian oil and gas exports would hurt European economies as much as Russia.

"Everything is on the table, but we need something quickly," an EU diplomat said.

This is a kind of "compromise" between a total embargo and doing nothing that should fit everyone except Russia, the diplomat added.

But some EU countries think this response could end up hitting Europeans harder.

"This is price capping wrapped in a more acceptable costume: because you are still setting a different price, but now are using the difference — the so-called war bonus — to help Ukraine," another diplomat told EUobserver.

The diplomat warned that this is "a high-stakes poker bluff" because Europe could suffer the most if the Russians call it and sell their gas and oil somewhere else.

EU leaders have been so far unable to impose sanctions on Russian energy exports, fearing that such a move could hurt member states which are heavily reliant on Moscow's fossil fuel supplies.

Germany, which is highly dependent on Russian gas, opposes sanctions on energy exports. Other member states such as the Netherlands and Hungary also see it as a red line.

But countries including Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland and Finland support cutting all oil and gas trade with Russia because these are its two main sources of income internationally.

"As long as we are purchasing energy from Russia we are financing the war," said the prime minister of Finland, Sanna Marin ahead of the summit.

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. Estonia did try to warn you
  2. Nato warns of Russian chemical weapons threat
  3. Summit set to agree gas purchases, skirt Russia oil ban
  4. Ukraine deputy PM to EU: 'Now accept our membership bid'

Opinion

Estonia did try to warn you

Estonians know what it is like when Russia came to "liberate" us - the way it now claims to be "liberating" Ukraine.

Nato warns of Russian chemical weapons threat

Nato leaders have redoubled warnings for Russia not to use chemical weapons or worse in Ukraine. They also agreed to send 40,000 more troops to Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia.

Putin's ruble shift: mistake or masterstroke?

Russia's plans to demand ruble payments for natural gas purchases from "unfriendly nations," unveiled on Wednesday, further escalated the battle of sanctions with Europe, but experts are divided on what Russia will gain from it.

Putin's ruble shift: mistake or masterstroke?

Russia's plans to demand ruble payments for natural gas purchases from "unfriendly nations," unveiled on Wednesday, further escalated the battle of sanctions with Europe, but experts are divided on what Russia will gain from it.

News in Brief

  1. US to ship more liquified natural gas to EU under new deal
  2. EU adopts new rules for online 'gatekeepers'
  3. Putin's war has backfired, says EU parliament president
  4. Charles Michel re-elected as European Council president
  5. Spain urges 'solution' for energy-isolated Iberian peninsula
  6. Finland and Latvia fault China over Russia
  7. Biden in Brussels next week for Nato and EU
  8. Don't let Ukraine crowd out climate, IPCC tells lawmakers

Latest News

  1. Estonia proposes using Russian energy profits to rebuild Ukraine
  2. EU plan to buy gas together is 'not the silver bullet'
  3. Putin's ruble shift: mistake or masterstroke?
  4. EU commissioner risks court action over Frontex
  5. Nato warns of Russian chemical weapons threat
  6. Ukraine deputy PM to EU: 'Now accept our membership bid'
  7. Lobby links with Russian oil giant Lukoil look hard to break
  8. A call to release migrant detainees in Ukraine

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us