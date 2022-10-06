Thursday

6th Oct 2022

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

Analysis

Four weeks to COP27 — key issues and challenges

  • World leaders will meet next month in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, amid escalating geopolitical tensions (Photo: cgt)

By

Listen to article

World leaders will gather from 6 to 18 November at the United Nations' top climate summit (COP27) in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, to discuss some of the most pressing issues of climate change.

Among those are: access to climate finance, loss and damage in developing countries and transforming energy systems. All will be high on the agenda.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

But negotiations will take place amid escalating geopolitical tensions and widespread mistrust in the developing world as green finance promises remain unfulfilled.

Egypt, which holds the COP presidency this year, has called on countries to set aside differences over the Ukraine war to move forward, noting that talks should move from pledges and commitments to implementation.

When leaders convened at Glasgow's COP26 in November last year, climate was at the top of the global agenda.

Now, the war in Ukraine, the global energy crisis and domestic gas bills have become the focus of attention. Nevertheless, Africa's water stress, deadly floods in Pakistan, Europe's draughts, and hurricanes hitting Caribbean countries have kept climate action on the to-do list.

"We are in a life-or-death struggle for our own safety today and our survival tomorrow," UN chief António Guterres said at the start of this week (3 October), as pre-COP27 talks in the Democratic Republic of Congo kicked off.

'Numbers don't add up'

Carbon emissions from 2010-2019 were at their highest level in human history, despite pledges made to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees since the 2015 Paris Agreement.

In fact, UN scientists have now warned that the planet is on a pathway to more than three degrees Celsius of warming this century — with temperatures in Africa already 1.11 degrees above the pre-industrial levels.

"Taken together, current pledges and policies are shutting the door on our chance to limit global temperature rise to 2 degrees Celsius, let alone meet the 1.5-degree goal," Guterres said.

"The actions of the wealthiest developed and emerging economies simply don't add up," he added, noting that commitments from G20 countries are coming "too little and far too late".

At 2021's COP26, national climate action plans (NDCs) were still falling short of targets and countries agreed to submit more ambitious NDCs on an annual basis, starting this year.

But almost all countries missed the UN deadline to improve their plans — only 23 countries of the nearly 200 signatories of the Paris Agreement submitted updated plans. The US, EU and China, the world's major emitters, did not increase their ambition.

Solidarity and trust

Climate finance is a highly-contentious issue, where little progress has been made to date. Yet finding some kind of financial agreement at COP27 is seen as a crucial factor to restore trust in international cooperation.

However, there are no expectations for a binding agreement, an official close to the negotiations has admitted.

"We fear that broken promises over climate financing will loom over the overall result of COP27," Stientje van Veldhoven, former Dutch minister of environment, told EUobserver.

"It should not be underestimated how the message that the global north is spending large sums at home in the wake of Covid and energy crisis, but has little to spare for others, is being received".

In 2009, wealthy countries agreed to mobilise $100bn [€101.5bn] in climate finance per year by 2020 — a target that has never been met. In 2020, rich nations were $17bn short of the target.

This week, the EU reaffirmed their commitment to the $100bn target until 2025, arguing that member states have doubled their contribution since 2013.

But developing countries are already looking further as climate disasters intensify — and climate talks in Egypt can set the groundwork for a new post-2025 finance goal.

But this will be no easy task — partly because the energy crisis has become a strain on national budgets and the war in Ukraine, after the Covis-19 crisis, has had a soaking effect on foreign investment.

'A delivery plan'

Climate finance is a key priority for Africa, one of the world's most climate-vulnerable continents, which has been pushing for years to make funding available to help developing countries adapt to the impacts of climate disasters.

"A delivery plan from donors setting out their intentions in the coming years would help build trust and confidence," said Tom Evans, a policy advisor from London-based climate think tank E3G.

And in addition to increasing their contributions to climate finance, the EU and the US, as shareholders, also have to pressure multilateral development banks and the World Bank into scaling up finance for climate adaptation, Evans said.

Nevertheless, developing countries are likely to keep pushing to create a concrete financial facility for loss and damage — a proposal from the G77 and China raised during last year's COP26 that was rejected by the EU and US.

In September, Denmark became the first to offer more than $13m in climate financing to help developing countries hit by climate disasters — creating momentum for others to follow.

Chile and Germany have been appointed to lead group discussions on loss and damage.

But there is a much broader discussion over the international financial system reform, led by Barbados with its so-called Bridgetown Agenda.

Barbados has argued that one in five countries is experiencing fiscal and financial stress, adding that there would be deepening hardship, debt defaults, widening inequality, political upheaval and a delayed shift to a low-carbon world if this issue is left unaddressed.

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. 'Blah blah blah'?: Five takeaways from Glasgow's COP26
  2. Dialogue and action – Nordic cooperation and view on COP26
  3. MEPs: too many climate pledges not enough plans at COP26
  4. EU draft report ramps up climate ambitions ahead of COP27

Analysis

'Blah blah blah'?: Five takeaways from Glasgow's COP26

Despite widespread relief that the summit did not fail to reach an agreement, there is a great deal of discontent surrounding the outcome of the UN climate negotiations held at Glasgow over the last two weeks. Here's why.

Stakeholder

Dialogue and action – Nordic cooperation and view on COP26

Nordic countries launched several initiatives at the COP26 climate conference which will have a real impact on the ground. Nordic and UK pension funds are to invest billions in clean energy and climate initiatives. Greenland has joined the Paris Agreement.

Column

The Iranian regime's expiration date

This 'headscarf revolution' is about women's rights and human rights in general, plus police brutality. Moreover, it is a leaderless revolution that is not driven by a leader or a group, but erupted spontaneously.

News in Brief

  1. Thousands of Hungarian students and teachers protest
  2. Swedish MEP cuts hair mid-speech to support Iran women
  3. Danish general election called for 1 November
  4. Slovenia legalises gay marriage, adoption
  5. Russia's stand-in EU ambassador reprimanded on Ukraine
  6. France warns over incoming eighth Covid wave
  7. EU adds Anguilla, Bahamas and Turks and Caicos to tax-haven blacklist
  8. Czechs warn joint-nationality citizens in Russia on mobilisation

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Obama FoundationThe Obama Foundation Opens Applications for its Leaders Program in Europe
  2. The European Association for Storage of EnergyRegister for the Energy Storage Global Conference, held in Brussels on 11-13 Oct.
  3. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBA lot more needs to be done to better protect construction workers from asbestos
  4. European Committee of the RegionsThe 20th edition of EURegionsWeek is ready to take off. Save your spot in Brussels.
  5. UNESDA - Soft Drinks EuropeCall for EU action – SMEs in the beverage industry call for fairer access to recycled material
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic prime ministers: “We will deepen co-operation on defence”

Latest News

  1. Four weeks to COP27 — key issues and challenges
  2. EU wants to see US list on Russia financing of politicians
  3. Putin's twin aim: to break Ukraine and West's consensus
  4. Putin's diamond firm off the hook in EU sanctions
  5. The Iranian regime's expiration date
  6. Let's end Bulgaria and Romania's 11-year Schengen purgatory
  7. EU debates new pandemic-type loans to deal with crisis
  8. MEPs condemn EU Commission 'leniency' on Hungary

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBConstruction workers can check wages and working conditions in 36 countries
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Canadian ministers join forces to combat harmful content online
  3. European Centre for Press and Media FreedomEuropean Anti-SLAPP Conference 2022
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers write to EU about new food labelling
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersEmerging journalists from the Nordics and Canada report the facts of the climate crisis
  6. Council of the EUEU: new rules on corporate sustainability reporting

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us