Tuesday

4th Jul 2023

Hungary all-but drops objection to Sweden's Nato bid

  • Hungarian foreign minister Péter Szijjártó with Romanian foreign minister Luminița Odobescu at the EU Council in Brussels in June (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Hungary has all-but dropped its veto on Sweden's Nato entry, as Turkey also dials down rhetoric despite a Koran-burning scandal.

"If there's movement there [in Turkey's stance], then of course we'll keep the promise that Hungary won't delay any country in terms of [Nato] membership," Hungarian foreign minister Péter Szijjártó said via Facebook in Budapest on Tuesday (4 July).

Szijjártó added that he was staying in close touch with Turkish foreign minister Hakan Fidan, amid friendly ties between the two governments.

Hungary has broken previous promises not to hold up Nato expansion, including personal handshakes between Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán and Nordic leaders.

It had also linked Sweden's Nato entry to help on unfreezing EU funds being held back due to his illiberal politics.

But diplomats never saw this as a realistic quid pro quo.

And Szijjártó's Facebook words were still a positive signal ahead of Nato's annual summit, which is being held in Vilnius on 11 July, in the shadow of the Ukraine war.

Orbán did not table a ratification vote ahead of parliament's summer recess on 7 July.

But if Turkey was to do a U-turn, Orbán could call a snap vote with 48 hours' notice.

Turkey was the only other Nato ally barring Swedish accession.

Swedish-Turkish relations took a nosedive last week when a Swedish protester burned a copy of the Koran outside Stockholm's main mosque on a Muslim holiday.

It caused an international scandal and prompted an apology by Sweden.

"The Swedish government fully understands that the Islamophobic acts committed by individuals at demonstrations in Sweden can be offensive to Muslims," its foreign ministry said on Sunday.

"Expressions of racism, xenophobia and related intolerance have no place in Sweden or in Europe," it said, but it added that Sweden also had: "a constitutionally protected right to freedom of assembly, expression and demonstration".

"The fact that the desecration of the Koran took place under police protection in Sweden is a calamity," Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Monday.

He repeated accusations that Sweden had given asylum to Kurdish "terrorists" and dampened hope of a Nato-summit breakthrough.

"We have made it clear that the determined fight against terrorist organisations and Islamophobia are our red line," he said.

Three-way talks

But for all that, Turkish, Finnish, and Swedish officials are still to meet in Brussels on Thursday to discuss the Nato impasse, in last-chance talks before the Vilnius event.

Finland is taking part because Turkey created a three-way problem-solving group when Finland and Sweden launched their joint Nato bid last May.

Finland overcame Turkish objections and joined the Western alliance in April.

And if Erdoğan is known for demagoguery, then his new foreign minister and former intelligence chief, Fidan, also showed a more pragmatic face on Tuesday.

"We once again strongly condemn the vile attack on the Koran in Stockholm and the condonation of this attack despite our warnings," Fidan said in Ankara while meeting the Jordanian foreign minister.

"This will neither be the first nor the last incident," he added.

But Fidan focused on a more operational than ideological approach.

"On the fight against terrorism, there are a range of decisions and legal practices taken by Sweden last month. We will see how these are applied in practice," he said ahead of Thursday's talks with Sweden and Finland.

"It is not possible for us to paint a positive picture in an atmosphere where terrorist organisations are hosted, where these groups easily organise all kinds of acts, demonstrations and protests, where they can gather money, where there is human trafficking with conflict zones and where people entering the country under the guise of refugees are not investigated," Fidan said.

Hungary violated EU asylum law, rules top court

Budapest violated EU asylum laws by forcing people to first go to Hungarian embassies in Serbia and Ukraine before initiating a claim for international protection, ruled the European Court of Justice.

Orbán: Ties with Sweden need to improve to join Nato

Budapest previously delayed ratifying Finland's application, and has cited grievances with criticism from both Helsinki and Stockholm of Viktor Orbán's domestic record on democracy and the rule of law.

Religious minority abused at EU-funded centre in Turkey: witness

A persecuted religious minority are facing abuse in an EU-funded Turkish detention centre, according to witness testimony. They have been detained since late May after attempting to enter Bulgaria at an official border crossing point with Turkey.

Analysis

EU's China 'de-risking' strategy: a roadmap without directions

After Russia's invasion of Ukraine, EU diplomatic relations with China have become more complex than ever, and economic concerns have heightened — as the EU does not benefit as much as Beijing from the relationship. What's the strategy now?

