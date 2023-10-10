Tuesday

10th Oct 2023

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

Finland: 'external activity' caused Baltic pipeline damage

  • The damaged underwater gas pipeline opened in 2020 and it goes from the Finish municipality of Inkoo until Paldiski, in Estonia (Photo: mwmbwls)

By

Listen to article

An underwater gas pipeline and a telecom cable connecting Finland and Estonia had been temporarily shut down after the infrastructure suffered significant damage — which Helsinki blamed on unexplained 'external activity'.

The Finnish tabloid Iltalehti reported that government and defense forces suspect Russia of causing damage to the Baltic Sea gas pipeline connecting the two nations, citing a foreign and security policy source.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"It is likely that the damage to both the gas pipeline and the data cable is caused by external activity. What specifically caused the damage is not yet known," said Finish president Sauli Niinistö in a statement on Tuesday (10 October).

The Finnish president spoke with Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday and said Nato stood ready to offer assistance in their ongoing investigation. Finland became a Nato member in April, following the Ukraine invasion by Russia.

Gasgrid, which operates the gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia, identified a leak in the pipeline Baltic Connector on Sunday.

The operators said they started with an inspection of the pipeline to determine the location and extent of the damage two days ago, but that the operation will be carried out in stages during this week.

While the damage could take several months to be repaired, Gasgrid said Finland's gas system is stable and the supply of gas is secured.

This was also echoed by a statement from Niinistö on Tuesday. "Finland is prepared and our readiness is good. These events will have no effect on our security of supply," it reads.

Swedish foreign minister Tobias Billström said on X, former Twitter, that his country "stands ready to offer any help regarding the damage to undersea infrastructure".

Latvian president Edgars Rinkevichs, for his part, expressed deep concern over reports suggesting that external activity may have caused damage. "Looking forward to the results of the investigation. I express our solidarity and support to Finland and Estonia".

European gas prices rose by about 10 percent on Tuesday in wake of the reports.

The incident follows unusual explosions in the Nord Stream pipelines transporting gas from Russia to Germany last year — which was deemed by Nato members as "deliberate, reckless, and irresponsible acts of sabotage".

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. Spain, France and Portugal reach gas pipeline deal
  2. UN meeting urges Russia to respect EU probes on Nord Stream blast
  3. Swedes urge patience and calm in Nord Stream blast probe
  4. Underwater explosions were detected near Nord Stream leaks
Spain, France and Portugal reach gas pipeline deal

Spain, Portugal and France reached a deal to create a submarine "green corridor" between Barcelona and Marseille to transport natural gas, and, at a later stage, green hydrogen.

Underwater explosions were detected near Nord Stream leaks

Measuring stations connected to the Swedish National Seismic Network (SNSN) detected powerful underwater explosions close to the leaks in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines. Poland has already declared it "sabotage".

EU in PR meltdown on Palestine aid

The European Commission isn't stopping aid to Palestine after all, following a day of U-turns and confusion on the Israel war.

Latest News

  1. Global North-South inequality — can the EU do anything?
  2. Finland: 'external activity' caused Baltic pipeline damage
  3. EU backs Greek gas expansion in protected marine zone
  4. Afghan women need global support, not feminism lessons
  5. EU can and should add social criteria to public procurement
  6. MEPs and NGOs decry EU 'double standard' after Hamas attack
  7. EU in PR meltdown on Palestine aid
  8. Ukraine refugees still 'dependent on private homes', report finds

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste
  2. International Medical Devices Regulators Forum (IMDRF)Join regulators, industry & healthcare experts at the 24th IMDRF session, September 25-26, Berlin. Register by 20 Sept to join in person or online.
  3. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  4. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA
  5. International Medical Devices Regulators Forum (IMDRF)Join regulators & industry experts at the 24th IMDRF session- Berlin September 25-26. Register early for discounted hotel rates
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal interest in the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations – here are the speakers for the launch

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us