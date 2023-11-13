Monday

13th Nov 2023

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

EU backs Israel on 'human shields' in Gaza

  • EU foreign ministers speaking in Brussels on Monday (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

By

Listen to article

The EU has backed Israel in saying that its unprecedented killing of civilians in Gaza is partly due to terrorists' use of "human shields", amid a feverish debate on the morality of the war.

"The EU condemns the use of hospitals and civilians as human shields by Hamas," EU foreign ministers said in a statement in Brussels on Monday (12 November).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Hamas is a Palestinian paramilitary group that rules Gaza.

It is designated as a "terrorist" entity by the EU and killed some 1,400 Israelis in a dawn pogrom on 7 October.

The EU statement also called for "immediate pauses in hostilities" to let in aid, including via "a dedicated maritime route", which could include Gaza's closest EU neighbour — Cyprus.

Israel has killed over 11,000 people in Gaza, including 8,000 children and women since 7 October in the worst loss of life in living memory for Palestinians.

But the EU stopped short of calling for an Israeli "ceasefire" on Monday, as the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) pressed their attack.

"How can the [EU] demand a ceasefire, acutely, and now in this terrible situation guarantee that Israel's security is assured?," said German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock.

EU foreign relations chief Josep Borrell sold the joint statement as an impressive show of European unity.

"You know how difficult it has been the last times, after the vote in the United Nations, where [EU] countries voted in different ways, to present a completely united approach," Borrell told the press, referring to a UN vote on Gaza in October.

Borrell has been among the most vocal of Israel's EU critics. "These hostilities are severely impacting hospitals and taking a horrific toll on civilians and medical staff," Borrell warned on Monday.

He is going to Israel and Palestine next week, his office also said, as well as to Qatar — the home of Hamas leaders.

Irish foreign minister Micheál Martin likewise voiced empathy for Palestinians.

"The situation in the region is at a critical point, with a catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza and continued risks of regional escalation," he said in Brussels on Monday.

For their part, the 27 EU leaders called for "pauses for humanitarian needs" at a summit on 23 October, when the Gaza death toll was passing 5,000 people.

And French president Emmanuel Macron spoke out in strident terms in defence of Gaza children in an interview with British broadcaster the BBC last weekend.

But behind the scenes, Western pressure on Israel to pause shooting has been less impressive, according to Israel's foreign minister, Eli Cohen.

"From a political point of view, we recognise that Israel has come under more pressure," he said in Israeli newspaper Haaretz on Monday.

"The pressure is not very high, but it is increasing," Cohen said.

'Parachute aid into Gaza'

The EU ministers met after tens of thousands of people protested against Israel's bombardment of Gaza in Brussels and London over the weekend.

Many called out the West for double standards on protecting civilians in the Ukraine war, while seeming to care less for Palestinian casualties.

The protests were peaceful, but Belgium is home to some 50,000 Jews and 800,000 Muslims and has seen a spike in antisemitism and Islamophobia since the Gaza war began.

People in the Muslim community feel the EU has given Israel a "carte blanche" in Gaza, according to one Belgian political pundit who recently spoke to EUobserver.

Many of them also don't trust Belgian media, Youssef Kobo, the Belgian expert said.

Meanwhile, the IDF has been blaming Hamas' use of human shields for the high loss of civilian life since the fighting began.

And whatever future tribunals into the war might determine, leading Arabic media, such as Al Arabiya, led with coverage of EU condemnation of Hamas on Monday instead of EU efforts to save lives, in a message that risked aggravating mistrust.

Krišjānis Kariņš, the foreign minister of Latvia, one of Israel's EU allies, also struck a different note than Ireland's Martin.

"Hamas is unfortunately using civilian infrastructure and civilians as shields against the Israel Defense Forces. So, the situation is absolutely not black and white," he said on Monday.

Hamas hit back with a statement, accusing Borrell on Monday of lying in a "cover-up" for Israel to "commit more crimes against children and defenceless civilians," according to US news agency AP.

And all that left the Palestinian Authority (PA), which rules the West Bank, to plead for the EU and UN to start air-dropping aid to Gaza in a sign of desperation.

"I call on the United Nations and the European Union to parachute aid into the Gaza Strip, especially the north," Palestinian prime minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said.

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. Peaceful Israel/Gaza protests are not 'national security' threat
  2. Neither Hamas nor Israel should rule Gaza in future, EU says

Opinion

Peaceful Israel/Gaza protests are not 'national security' threat

Over the last month, moves by several European governments to curb expression and protest in response to the unprecedented violence in Israel and Gaza/West Bank appear designed stifle dissent, deny collective grief, and create a 'chilling effect', writes Amnesty International.

EU-Mercosur deal killed animal welfare law

The pending trade deal between the EU and Mercosur countries was the 'nail in the coffin' of European plans to improve farm animal welfare legislation — a move deemed as "ridiculous" given that proposals take years to be implemented.

Opinion

Belgium, France, Spain must halt their Kremlin gas deals

What remains baffling, to Ukrainians fighting for their country and environmental NGOs fighting to save the planet, is that terminals in Belgium and France continue to serve as transshipment points for Russian LNG cargoes destined for India and China.

Opinion

European complicity in war crimes in Gaza

Even amid the horror in Gaza, some EU member states have been busy doing business with Israel approving lucrative arms deliveries, in the full knowledge that they will be used against a civilian population under siege.

Latest News

  1. EU backs Israel on 'human shields' in Gaza
  2. Belgium, France, Spain must halt their Kremlin gas deals
  3. Malaga conference sees socialist 'happy warriors' still divided
  4. Kaczynski decries 'German' takeover of Polish parliament
  5. 'Foreign talent' and child-abuse bill vote in focus This WEEK
  6. 'Bestaanszekerheid' — the buzzword of the Dutch election
  7. Independent Greek inquiry launched into Pylos shipwreck
  8. Negotiators finally clinch deal on landmark nature restoration law

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Friedrich Naumann FoundationPoems of Liberty – Call for Submission “Human Rights in Inhume War”: 250€ honorary fee for selected poems
  2. World BankWorld Bank report: How to create a future where the rewards of technology benefit all levels of society?
  3. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsThis autumn Europalia arts festival is all about GEORGIA!
  4. UNOPSFostering health system resilience in fragile and conflict-affected countries
  5. European Citizen's InitiativeThe European Commission launches the ‘ImagineEU’ competition for secondary school students in the EU.
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  2. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal interest in the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations – here are the speakers for the launch
  4. Nordic Council of Ministers20 June: Launch of the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations
  5. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business
  6. ICLEISeven actionable measures to make food procurement in Europe more sustainable

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us