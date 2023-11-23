Thursday

23rd Nov 2023

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

Luxembourg spy chief resigns in 'toxic' climate

  • SRE director Doris Woltz will remain in a caretaker capacity until June 2024 (Photo: sre.gouvernement.lu)

By

Listen to article

Luxembourg's spy chief has resigned amid bad publicity on EU and Nato security fails, as well as prickly relations with the duchy's new leader.

Doris Woltz's resignation as director of the Service de Renseignement de l'État (SRE) was formally accepted on 16 November, according to the country's legal gazette.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

She was leaving her post after seven years due to her "personal intent to retire from public service", according to an SRE spokeswoman.

The move came one day after press articles about security failures on her watch, prompting speculation about a potential link.

The SRE's own staff had alleged that Luxembourg was failing to protect EU and Nato secrets, EUobserver reported on 15 November.

A former Luxembourg minister also had clandestine ties to Russia, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists ICIJ revealed the same day.

But "Ms Woltz' personal decision has no connection at all to any press related activities," the SRE told EUobserver on Wednesday (23 November).

She had first mentioned her plan to retire back in "early November" and she was going with full honours, they said.

"In light of her professional merits, the government has decided to confer the honorary title of her functions on Ms Doris Woltz after she effectively retires [on 1 June 2024]," the SRE said.

Her resignation was also accepted after her nemesis, Luxembourgish politician Luc Frieden, became the duchy's new prime minister, however.

And this was the more likely reason why Woltz felt her position was "untenable," some Luxembourg watchers said.

Back in 2013, when Wolz was an investigating judge and Frieden was interior minister, she loudly accused him of obstructing a landmark case called "The Bommeleeër Affair", leading to a no-confidence vote in parliament.

"Luxembourg is a very small country ... Frieden was very angry about this. He never forgave her," said Finn Overdick, a Munich-based writer on Luxembourg politics.

Meanwhile, Woltz's departure with full honours stands in contrast to her treatment of the SRE's former trade-union president — Philippe Schaack.

Schaack served in the SRE for 16 years, but was "dishonourably" discharged in 2022 after his union warned Luxembourg's Western allies that the duchy was failing to properly vet officials before letting them read secret EU and Nato files.

"The SRE is a respected member of the international security community", the Luxembourg government earlier told EUobserver in reaction to the allegation.

But that was not true, according to some Western intelligence contacts.

"The SRE's counterintelligence unit is doing little to fight Russian spy activity," one source told this website.

And Wolz's management style made matters worse, Overdick noted.

Her "toxic leadership" led to "disagreements with partner services," he said.

"The Americans were very much against her, which led to serious tensions over the years. As a result, the SRE is now excluded from numerous information channels," he added.

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. Is Luxembourg the weak link in EU and Nato security?
  2. Tiny Kox: Russian spy in Strasbourg was 'no James Bond'
  3. Revealed: Who were Russia's spies in the EU corridors?

Investigation

Revealed: Who were Russia's spies in the EU corridors?

An IT expert who stirred up anti-EU hatred, an Orientalist, and biological weapons specialists — the profiles of 19 more spies expelled from Belgium in April show what Russia's embassy to the EU was up to.

Opinion

Germany, Israel and Gaza: an increasingly untenable position

I completely agree with the Berlin government's concern about anti-Semitism in Germany — but I think its approach to the war in Gaza and developments in the West Bank is morally wrong, politically damaging, rigid and likely to break soon.

Latest News

  1. Luxembourg spy chief resigns in 'toxic' climate
  2. Dutch elections veering far-right after Wilders' mildness feign
  3. Spain's amnesty law draws boos at Strasbourg debate
  4. Orban's sovereignty bill seen as fresh attack on rule of law
  5. Tug-of-war on bioplastics in new EU packaging waste rules
  6. 'Hope and liberty' of Palestinians only way to peace, says EU chief
  7. As EU visits Havana, five truths about human rights in Cuba
  8. Germany, Israel and Gaza: an increasingly untenable position

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Friedrich Naumann FoundationPoems of Liberty – Call for Submission “Human Rights in Inhume War”: 250€ honorary fee for selected poems
  2. World BankWorld Bank report: How to create a future where the rewards of technology benefit all levels of society?
  3. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsThis autumn Europalia arts festival is all about GEORGIA!
  4. UNOPSFostering health system resilience in fragile and conflict-affected countries
  5. European Citizen's InitiativeThe European Commission launches the ‘ImagineEU’ competition for secondary school students in the EU.
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  2. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal interest in the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations – here are the speakers for the launch
  4. Nordic Council of Ministers20 June: Launch of the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations
  5. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business
  6. ICLEISeven actionable measures to make food procurement in Europe more sustainable

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us