Tuesday

5th Mar 2024

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

Russia plotting to wreck EU referendum, Moldova says

  • Moldovan president Maria Sandu (r) with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in Chișinău in October 2023 (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

By

Listen to article

Russia is planning to sabotage a referendum on EU integration in Moldova, Chișinău's spy service has warned, as EU diplomats fear bad "surprises" also in the Western Balkans.

"Attempts are being made to compromise a referendum on the European integration, interfere in the presidential elections, as well as discredit government institutions and politicians who support Moldova's accession to the European Union," said Alexandru Musteata, the director of the Intelligence and Security Services (SIS) in the Moldovan capital on Tuesday (5 March).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Get the EU news that really matters

Instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Russia's tactics included "extensive use" of social-media platforms such as Telegram and TikTok to provoke "social clashes" and to "incite inter-ethnic hatred" the SIS said in a report the same day.

Tactics also included using pro-Russian oligarchs, such as Ilhan Shor, to create "public order crises" by putting mobs on the street in Chișinău or in Gagauzia, a Russia-friendly region in Moldova.

"Shor's main task for 2024 is to compromise the results of the [EU] referendum," Musteata told press.

"Protests will continue to be used as a tool to undermine trust in the current government," he said.

No date has yet been set for Moldova's referendum on EU membership, as it crepes to formally open accession talks before June.

The country's pro-EU president, Maria Sandu, will seek re-election in autumn.

Shor is a fugitive wanted for embezzling Moldova's top bank, who is also on an EU blacklist for plotting previous pro-Russian coups.

The SIS warning was the latest in a series of alerts about Russian attempts to destabilise Moldova.

Russia-puppet authorities in Transniestria, a breakaway Moldovan region, also jangled Western nerves by asking Moscow to "protect" them from alleged Chișinău "pressure" on 28 February.

The EU has helped Moldova to double its defence budget and to buy a new radar to monitor Russian threats, amid ongoing EU-membership talks.

And the EU foreign service fears Russia could be planning a provocation in the region to frighten Western leaders into appeasement on the Ukraine war.

"I think Moscow is planning many surprises for us this year, that might even make [Alexei] Navalny's killing look like small news," an EU source said, referring to a well-known Russian dissident, who died in prison on 16 February.

"The more that we in the West think that [Russian president Vladimir] Putin is crazy, wildly unpredictable, the easier it is for him to divide us and break our resolve," the EU contact added.

For her part, German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock voiced similar concerns on Russia's role in the Western Balkans also on Tuesday.

"The Russian war of aggression is not only being waged with bombs, missiles, drones and the worst attacks on the civilian population in Ukraine, but that, as I hear again and again here in the Western Balkans, also includes hybrid warfare," she told press in Sarajevo.

She said in Monday in Podgorice: "We cannot allow ourselves grey areas anywhere in Europe and must do everything we can together to close flanks that Russia can use for its policy of destabilisation, disinformation, and infiltration".

Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Montenegro, and Serbia have also joined the queue to EU entry, breaking out of Russia's old sphere of influence.

Meanwhile, Putin nonplussed EU diplomats in a state-of-the-nation speech in Moscow on 29 February by failing to mention Transniestria's cry for help.

He did threaten the use of nuclear weapons after French president Emmanuel Macron mulled sending Western soldiers to Ukraine.

But even this this was more softly spoken than some had experts expected.

"What is rather surprising about the actual content of the nuclear message is that Putin opted for a brief and vague and perhaps the softest possible response to Macron's challenge. He stated the obvious instead of going into specific, which he is fond of doing," said Pavel Podvig, a researcher at the United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research.

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. I'll be honest — Moldova's judicial system isn't fit for EU
  2. Moldova's Sandu will need EU help in 2024

Opinion

I'll be honest — Moldova's judicial system isn't fit for EU

To state a plain truth: at present, Moldova does not have a justice system worthy of a EU member state; it is riven with corruption and lax and inconsistent standards, despite previous attempts at reform, writes Moldova's former justice minister.

Opinion

Moldova's Sandu will need EU help in 2024

The EU cannot afford to underestimate Russia's ability to interfere in Moldova's internal affairs, particularly in light of autumn's pivotal presidential elections.

EU docks €32m in funding to UN Gaza agency pending audit

The European Commission will release €50m out of €82m in funds for the UN aid agency (UNRWA) operating in Gaza. The remaining €32m will come pending an audit. The commission has received no evidence to support Israeli allegations against UNRWA.

Column

Running away from the Ukraine war will only bring it closer

Karl Kraus, the prolific Austrian journalist and satirist, once wrote: "There is only one thing worse than the shame of war: the shame of people who no longer want to know about it." That would now seem to include Europe.

Opinion

I'll be honest — Moldova's judicial system isn't fit for EU

To state a plain truth: at present, Moldova does not have a justice system worthy of a EU member state; it is riven with corruption and lax and inconsistent standards, despite previous attempts at reform, writes Moldova's former justice minister.

Latest News

  1. Russia plotting to wreck EU referendum, Moldova says
  2. Frontex defends not issuing Mayday alert on Pylos shipwreck
  3. EU pushes for stronger defence and joint weapons purchases
  4. Running away from the Ukraine war will only bring it closer
  5. EU agrees rules to ban products made with forced labour
  6. I'll be honest — Moldova's judicial system isn't fit for EU
  7. Rafah invasion — a red line for EU on Israel?
  8. EU must overhaul Africa trade offer to parry China, warns MEP

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic Food Systems Takeover at COP28
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersHow women and men are affected differently by climate policy
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersArtist Jessie Kleemann at Nordic pavilion during UN climate summit COP28
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP28: Gathering Nordic and global experts to put food and health on the agenda
  5. Friedrich Naumann FoundationPoems of Liberty – Call for Submission “Human Rights in Inhume War”: 250€ honorary fee for selected poems
  6. World BankWorld Bank report: How to create a future where the rewards of technology benefit all levels of society?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsThis autumn Europalia arts festival is all about GEORGIA!
  2. UNOPSFostering health system resilience in fragile and conflict-affected countries
  3. European Citizen's InitiativeThe European Commission launches the ‘ImagineEU’ competition for secondary school students in the EU.
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste
  5. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  6. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA

Join EUobserver

EU news that matters

Join us