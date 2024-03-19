Wednesday

20th Mar 2024

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

Global South trying to back winner in Ukraine war

  • The West opted not to call a UN vote on the two-year anniversary of the Ukraine war (Photo: un.or)

By

Listen to article

The Global South is trying to back the winner in the Russia-Ukraine war, while Europe sees Russia as a direct threat, Ukraine's foreign minister has indicated.

"When Ukraine has gains on the battlefield, we see the Global South becoming more friendly. When the situation is more stable on the battlefield, we see the Global South becoming more balanced in its approach," Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba told international press by video link from Kyiv on Tuesday (19 March).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Get the EU news that really matters

Instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"The political dynamics depend on the dynamics on the front line," he added.

The 'Global South' loosely refers to South American, African, and Asian states which aren't aligned with global powers.

Russia and the West have engaged in a tug-of-war for their sympathies since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Some 141 out of 193 UN members backed a resolution calling for Russia to withdraw from Ukraine last year.

The West opted not to seek a similar vote on the second anniversary of the invasion this February amid fears that figure had dropped.

Meanwhile, Russia captured the frontline village of Orlivka on Tuesday, Moscow said, after conquering the nearby town of Avdiivka in February.

But Kuleba downplayed the significance of recent losses.

"The biggest achievement of the Russian army so far has been the takeover of a small regional town after months of heavy fighting," he said.

Ukraine had broken through Russia's Black Sea naval blockade to resume global grain exports and sunk several Russian ships, he added.

It had also tripled its defence industry output last year, producing more than 1m military drones, he said.

"The situation at the front line remains tense. Russia is exploiting its air superiority to raise entire villages and towns," Kuleba added, however.

"It's using brutal tactics — one wave of soldiers gets mowed down, and the next marches over the bodies of its predecessors," he said.

"We're different. We value the lives of our soldiers, so we're seeking technological advantages," he also said.

Kuleba, who regularly briefs EU foreign ministers in Brussels by videoconference, indicated that Europe had understood that Russia's war was wider than just Ukraine.

"If they succeed in Ukraine, they will continue attacking other countries in Europe or Central Asia," he said, mentioning Moldova and Georgia as being especially at risk.

"The most efficient way to prevent a situation where Nato countries have to fight Russian soldiers on their own territories is to help Ukraine defeat them on our territory," he added.

Ukraine needed more artillery ammunition, air-defence missiles, portable air-defence systems for the frontline, heavier systems for defending its cities, and long-range US missiles, the minister said.

And he was "shocked" by the fact the US had still not agreed its new military-aid package following months of political squabbles in Washington.

"If the US can't help Ukraine, the question is who else could they help in the world if such a war, or a smaller-scale conflict, was to break out [somewhere else]," Kuleba said.

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. How the 'Putin at Noon' trick helped Russia's sham election
  2. EU ministers keen to use Russian profits for Ukraine ammo
  3. Running away from the Ukraine war will only bring it closer

Column

How the 'Putin at Noon' trick helped Russia's sham election

Perhaps no phrase borrowed from Russian better explains the nature of the country better than the expression "Potemkin village". So it came as no surprise that Vladimir Putin himself thanked the organisers and promoters of the action "Noon against Putin".

Column

Running away from the Ukraine war will only bring it closer

Karl Kraus, the prolific Austrian journalist and satirist, once wrote: "There is only one thing worse than the shame of war: the shame of people who no longer want to know about it." That would now seem to include Europe.

Borrell: 'Israel provoking famine', urges more aid access

70 percent of northern Gaza is facing famine, new data shows. There is one shower per 5,500 people, and 888 people per toilet. 'How can you live in these conditions?" asked Natalie Boucly of UNRWA at the European Humanitarian Forum.

Opinion

Potential legal avenues to prosecute Navalny's killers

The UN could launch an independent international investigation into Navalny's killing, akin to investigation I conducted on Jamal Khashoggi's assassination, or on Navalny's Novichok poisoning, in my role as special rapporteur on extrajudicial executions, writes the secretary-general of Amnesty International.

Latest News

  1. The Sahel's humanitarian crisis must not be forgotten
  2. Global South trying to back winner in Ukraine war
  3. Forced-labour profits booming, as EU mulls laws
  4. Difficult talks ahead on financing new EU defence spending
  5. Canary Islands: EU-borders chief offers help, amid migrant spike
  6. How the 'Putin at Noon' trick helped Russia's sham election
  7. Borrell: 'Israel provoking famine', urges more aid access
  8. Europol: Israel-Gaza galvanising Jihadist recruitment in Europe

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic Food Systems Takeover at COP28
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersHow women and men are affected differently by climate policy
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersArtist Jessie Kleemann at Nordic pavilion during UN climate summit COP28
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP28: Gathering Nordic and global experts to put food and health on the agenda
  5. Friedrich Naumann FoundationPoems of Liberty – Call for Submission “Human Rights in Inhume War”: 250€ honorary fee for selected poems
  6. World BankWorld Bank report: How to create a future where the rewards of technology benefit all levels of society?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsThis autumn Europalia arts festival is all about GEORGIA!
  2. UNOPSFostering health system resilience in fragile and conflict-affected countries
  3. European Citizen's InitiativeThe European Commission launches the ‘ImagineEU’ competition for secondary school students in the EU.
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste
  5. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  6. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA

Join EUobserver

EU news that matters

Join us