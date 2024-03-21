EU summit risks failing Gaza once again, Ireland warns

The Austrians and Czechs might block an EU statement calling for an Israeli ceasefire, Ireland has warned, as leaders met in Brussels amid starvation in Gaza.

"Austria and the Czech Republic are currently hold-outs. I think they're warming to it, but we'll have to convince them," said Irish taoiseach Leo Varadkar, while arriving at the EU summit on Thursday (21 March).

The draft summit communiqué was to call for a humanitarian pause in fighting, leading to a sustainable ceasefire, and a two-state solution, Varadkar said.

Ireland and Spain have been the most vocal EU critics of Israel's conduct of the Gaza war over the past five months, while Austria, the Czech Republic, and Hungary have defended Israel's actions.

The internal wrangling meant EU leaders didn't say anything formally on the war the last two times they met — in February and in December.

"This hasn't been our [Europe's] finest moment," Varadkar went on. "And I think it undermines our effort to defend Ukraine because countries in the Global South ... interpret Europe's actions on Ukraine versus Palestine as double standards, and I think they have a point," he said.

The EU's special representative for human rights, Olof Skoog, is currently analysing whether Israel breached the human-rights obligations in an association agreement, which governs bilateral relations.

But for Varadkar, Israel's air bombardment and food blockade of Gaza, which has killed some 32,000 people, spoke for itself.

"For me, it [Israel] is in flagrant breach of the human-rights clause. I don't see how anybody could think otherwise," he said on Thursday.

Israel's Gaza assault came after Palestinian group Hamas killed some 1,200 Israelis and took around 250 captives on 7 October, drawing worldwide condemnation.

But Israel's conduct of the war meant it had "squandered the support they had", Varadkar said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Varadkar unexpectedly announced in Dublin he was stepping down as Ireland's taoiseach, or prime minister.

Meanwhile, Pedro Sánchez, the Spanish prime minister, also said the EU must defend the role of the UN relief agency, UNRWA, in Gaza, which Israel wants to shut down on as-yet unproven allegations it harboured terrorists.

It is crucial "to recognise the contribution, not only to development but also to the stability of the region" of an important agency in the UN system such as UNRWA, he said.

Food aid was trickling into Gaza via boats and air-drops.

Cypriot president Nikos Christodoulides said a second aid ship for Gaza was due to leave from Cyprus later this week.

But Israel's refusal to fully open roads and a port and airport in the strip meant that famine had already taken hold, the EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, also said.

So hungry food would kill them

"Even if we managed to send food now, people are so starving, especially children are so ill because they don't eat, that if they were to eat, they'd be killed by eating itself. They need medicine first just to be able to eat," he told press in Brussels on Thursday.

The UN secretary-general António Guterres also attended Thursday's meeting to discuss the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

"We are witnessing a number of civilian casualties [in Gaza] that is unprecedented in my time as UN secretary-general," he said.

"We must stick to our principles in Ukraine as in Gaza, without double standards," he added, echoing Ireland's Varadkar.

But for his part, Austrian chancellor Karl Nehammer focused his pre-summit remarks on condemning Hamas, speaking of its sexual assaults on victims, but with no criticism of Israel's actions.

And German chancellor Olaf Scholz struck a similar note.

"It is clear to us that Israel has the right to defend itself against the terrible attack by Hamas. We all still remember the images associated with 7 October and the dehumanisation of people, which we must never accept and never tolerate," Scholz said.

"We need a longer-lasting ceasefire," he added, however.

Rafah threat

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also vowed to invade Rafah, in southern Israel, where 1.5 million Palestinian refugees have taken shelter.

Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said "we must reach [summit] conclusions that discourage Israel from attacking Rafah".

"Israel is watching us," Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte added.

But he said: "There are no indications of a ground offensive in Rafah. The more urgent issue is the massive access to food to feed the more than 2 million people [in Gaza]".

Summit menu

The EU leaders spoke of the Gaza famine with the UN's Guterres over lunch and were to discuss Gaza starvation again at dinner, prompting sarcastic comments on social media.

The dinner menu included roast artichoke, followed by parmentier of duck, and a fruit medley.

But when asked by EUobserver if the summit arrangements risked looking bad, a Belgian diplomat said: "What — do you want us to skip food now?".

"We [Belgium] have just completed 180 tonnes of food air-drops, so we're doing our bit," the diplomat said.