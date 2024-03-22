Friday

22nd Mar 2024

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

Paris 'pressured' Ukraine to stop shaming French firms in Russia

  • French retailer Auchan has over 230 outlets in Russia (Photo: Lionel Allorge)

By

Listen to article

France and China have allegedly put pressure on Ukraine to take down its online name-and-shame list of foreign companies still doing business in Russia.

The 'Sponsors of War' list names 18 EU firms and 14 Chinese ones.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Get the EU news that really matters

Instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

It includes French retailers Auchan and Leroy Merlin, cosmetics firm Yves Rocher, and food-processing company Bonduelle — all of which have remained active in Russia despite its invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The website, which is run by Ukraine's National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP), also details foreign components being used in Russian-made weapons and over €2.5bn of artworks stolen from Ukraine by Russia, to try and prevent the art being sold on the art market.

"Most of the pressure to take down the website came from China, but also France," said Oleksandr Novikov, who was the NACP director until 15 January.

"This was very strange for me because setting up the NACP was one of the requirements of the European Union and the main criteria for creating such an agency was its independence," he said, referring to EU-Ukraine talks on enlargement.

"It's also surprising because [French president Emmanuel] Macron has been so supportive of Ukraine in public", Novikov added.

"Keeping this information public is vital for our fight against Russian aggression — it's an important tool for journalists as well as Western sanctions authorities," he also said.

Kyiv's online 'name-and-shame' list has no legal authority, beyond keeping the issue in the public domain.

Current NACP staff were not authorised to speak on the record, citing the sensitivity of the issue.

The French and Chinese embassies in Kyiv were contacted for comment but didn't immediately reply.

Novikov added that one option being considered by Ukrainian authorities was to transfer management of the data from NACP to Ukraine's military intelligence.

But it was uncertain if the website would stay accessible to the public or media if that was the case.

A second Ukrainian source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the website could be pulled offline later on Friday.

Ukrainian sources also said France had threatened to withhold EU military assistance and block future EU sanctions if the NACP didn't comply.

China had threatened to take trade measures, such as curbing imports of Ukrainian food, Ukrainian contacts said.

Most other EU firms on the 'Sponsors of War' list were German and Italian.

The list had earlier caused controversy when Hungary and Greece, in May last year, threatened to block EU sanctions on Russia unless Kyiv delisted Hungary's OTP Bank and Greek shipping firms Delta Tankers and Dynamo Tankers.

Austria also threatened to block new EU sanctions on Russia in December if Kyiv did not delist its Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI), which made €1.3bn profit in Russia last year.

OTP Bank and Hungary got its way.

But the Austrian and Greek firms were only partly delisted — their names still appeared on the website on Friday, but details of the NACP allegations were blurred out.

"There's been a long discussion between the Ukrainian authorities on how to deal with this list, starting from the first blockage of the EU sanctions packages [by Hungary and Greece]," a third Ukrainian source said.

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. Ukraine slams grain trade restrictions at EU summit
  2. EU ministers go to Kyiv to downplay fears on US, Slovak aid
  3. Kallas: Russia's defeat crucial to avoid Third World War
  4. EU banks in Russia after Navalny: business as usual
Ukraine slams grain trade restrictions at EU summit

Restrictions on Ukrainian agricultural exports to the EU could translate into military losses in their bid to stop Russia's war, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky warned EU leaders during their summit in Brussels on Thursday.

Interview

Kallas: Russia's defeat crucial to avoid Third World War

The West must help Ukraine defeat Russia to avoid a wider conflict, Estonian prime minister Kaja Kallas has said, advocating more EU arms for Kyiv and heavier investment in Europe's defence industry.

EU summit risks failing Gaza once again, Ireland warns

Austrians and Czechs might block an EU statement calling for an Israeli ceasefire, Ireland warned, as leaders met in Brussels amid starvation in Gaza. Israel's conduct of the war meant it had "squandered the support they had", Leo Varadkar said.

Podcast

Obama, transatlantic relations, Israel

The ins and outs and ups and downs of the transatlantic relationship: before, during, after, and — possibly — again with Donald J. Trump. Obama scolds NATO-Europe.

Latest News

  1. An UK-EU defence deal is back on agenda: what could it look like?
  2. Will the EU finally move to integrate financial markets?
  3. Paris 'pressured' Ukraine to stop shaming French firms in Russia
  4. Why Mette Frederiksen should be next EU Council president
  5. Obama, transatlantic relations, Israel
  6. EU leaders to consider 'all options' to boost defence finance
  7. EU manages to issue joint call for ceasefire in Israel-Gaza war
  8. EU opens Bosnia accession talks but warns 'much more' needed

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic Food Systems Takeover at COP28
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersHow women and men are affected differently by climate policy
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersArtist Jessie Kleemann at Nordic pavilion during UN climate summit COP28
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP28: Gathering Nordic and global experts to put food and health on the agenda
  5. Friedrich Naumann FoundationPoems of Liberty – Call for Submission “Human Rights in Inhume War”: 250€ honorary fee for selected poems
  6. World BankWorld Bank report: How to create a future where the rewards of technology benefit all levels of society?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsThis autumn Europalia arts festival is all about GEORGIA!
  2. UNOPSFostering health system resilience in fragile and conflict-affected countries
  3. European Citizen's InitiativeThe European Commission launches the ‘ImagineEU’ competition for secondary school students in the EU.
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste
  5. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  6. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA

Join EUobserver

EU news that matters

Join us