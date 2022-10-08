Editor's weekly digest: What to do with tickers?

Since the very early days of EUobserver, around the year 2000, we've had this type of article on the website called a 'ticker' — derived from the short news bulletins you see on the bottom of television news or scrolling on buildings.

It's short, a maximum of 70 words long, and contains the bare-bones information you need to know on something that happened.

When EUobserver first started, there were hardly any online news sources dedicated to EU affairs, and the ticker format was...