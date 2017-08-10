Ad
Juncker tavelled on air taxi with eight other officials (Photo: Copyright © 2017 European University Institute)

EU defends Commissioners' travel costs

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The European Commission has defended its use of air taxis for international meetings despite costs of tens of thousands of euros.

The revelations came after Spanish NGO Access Info and Belgian magazine Knack published details of commissioners’ travel costs for January and February last year, which they had obtained via freedom of information requests.

These showed that commission head Jean-Claude Juncker had spent €25,000 on a plane to Rome, that foreign relations chief Federica ...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

MEP barred from questioning Oettinger on plane trip
