UN celebrates press freedom, but journalists under fire

More than 1,000 people will celebrate press freedom on Tuesday and Wednesday, paying tribute to murdered journalists at a special conference organised by Unesco in Helsinki's Finlandia Hall.

The venue is symbolic. Finland recently topped the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) index of press freedom for the seventh year in a row.

The country is also a pioneer in the field.

Two hundred and fifty years have passed since Anders Chydenius, a Finnish priest and liberal, authored ...