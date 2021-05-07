Ad
euobserver
European Council president Charles Michel was criticised for not defending Ursula von der Leyen when she was snubbed a seat at meeting with the Turkish president (Photo: European Parliament)

Poland and Hungary push back on 'gender equality' pre-summit

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The phrase "gender equality" has been removed from the declaration on social issues to be adopted by EU leaders at their social summit in Porto later on Friday (7 May) after Poland and Hungary opposed the expression.

The phrase was replaced by a reference to a previous document, the European Pillar of Social Rights, which includes "gender equality".

The latest compromise is part of a trend that has been going in the EU, with...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

EU wants large firms to report on gender pay-gap or face fines
Hungary plans gay adoption ban, amid second corona wave
Poland and Hungary battle to eradicate 'gender' in EU policies
Gender equality still 60 years away, warns study
European Council president Charles Michel was criticised for not defending Ursula von der Leyen when she was snubbed a seat at meeting with the Turkish president (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections