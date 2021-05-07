Poland and Hungary push back on 'gender equality' pre-summit

The phrase "gender equality" has been removed from the declaration on social issues to be adopted by EU leaders at their social summit in Porto later on Friday (7 May) after Poland and Hungary opposed the expression.
The phrase was replaced by a reference to a previous document, the European Pillar of Social Rights, which includes "gender equality".
The latest compromise is part of a trend that has been going in the EU, with...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
