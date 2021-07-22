Ad
Across the seven non-member countries, 57 percent are in favour of introducing the euro, while 40 percent are against (Photo: Images Money)

Romania most keen to join eurozone

by Cristian Gherasim, Bucharest,

Of all eight non-euro EU member states, Romanians top the chart of single-currency favourability, with 75 percent wanting the euro switchover - up from 63 percent last year.

According to the Flash Eurobarometer, Romanians is followed by other eastern and central European nations, with 69-percent of Hungarians, 61-percent of Croats and 54-percent of Bulgarians favouring joining the single currency.

The survey was ca...

Cristian Gherasim is a freelance journalist contributing to EUobserver, Euronews, EU Reporter, Katoikos, Von Mises Institute, and bne IntelliNews, with a particular focus on European and regional affairs.

