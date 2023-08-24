Friday

25th Aug 2023

  1. News
  2. Africa

EU's migration plans in Niger in balance after coup

  • Josep Borrell, the EU's foreign policy chief, with Niger's now ousted president Mohamed Bazoum back in early July (Photo: European Union)

By

Listen to article

The EU's expansive cooperation with Niger to stem migration may be in the balance following the 26 July military coup that ousted president Mohamed Bazoum.

Those EU efforts are closely linked to security programmes, whose budget the EU has since announced it will suspend.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

When pressed on the issue, a European Commission spokesperson on Wednesday (23 August) described the situation at the former French colony as complex.

"We will continue to monitor the migratory situation very closely. But up until now we haven't witnessed any major changes," she said.

"I don't have any further details to add at this stage," she said, noting that the EU first needs to evaluate what is happening on the ground before drawing any definitive conclusions.

The EU's migration cooperation with Niger, a landlocked country and transit route, is extensive.

According to the International Organization for Migration, a UN body, most of those transiting through Niger to Libya are looking for work and do not intend to take boats towards Europe.

At least 5,000 seeking to return home are said to be stuck at UN centres in Niger.

But aside from funding returns of migrants from Libya to Niger, the EU has also worked extensively with Niger's security forces.

Only last year, it billed its so-called European Union Capacity Building Mission in Niger as the main driving force behind international support to the west African country in the field of security.

Its mandate, extended until September this year, includes developing Niger's internal security forces, spanning the police, gendarmerie and national guard.

Those forces are viewed as key to shoring up borders and clamping down on irregular migration.

"The capacity to fight terrorism, organised crime and irregular migration has improved as a direct result of EUCAP Sahel Niger's intervention," stated an internal EU document dated June 2022.

The mission is composed of some 100 international experts, mostly from European security forces and justice departments.

This came as EU migration commissioner Ylva Johansson went to Niger to discuss an anti-smuggling deal and the role of the EU's border agency, Frontex.

By July, the EU and Niger had signed a deal, which included funding officers from services in EU member states and Niger to stop people smugglers.

Meanwhile, Bazoum's interior minister declared Niger as a champion in the fight against illegal and irregular migration at a September meeting with EU Commission officials.

Bazoum's visit to Brussels earlier this year was followed by a 5 July visit to Niger by the EU's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell.

Bazoum, who had been elected in 2021, was overthrown in a coup less then two weeks later.

Niger's coup leader, Abdourahamane Tchiani, has since promised to return the west African nation to civilian rule within three years.

The idea has been rejected by the West African regional bloc Ecowas. The EU has also dismissed it.

"This is an issue that needs to be solved in Africa by the actors in Africa," said Peter Stano, spokesperson for the EU's foreign policy chief.

Site Section

  1. Africa

Related stories

  1. EU flights disrupted as Niger closes sky
  2. Russian flags waved as putsch topples Niger leader
Split on Africa Big-Agri sees boycott at UN food summit

At its heart, the two sides have different ideas about how this transformation should take place: by increasing production through further industrialisation — or by making the system more equitable and sustainable.

Tensions and a murder at Tunisia's departure port for Lampedusa

Sfax, Tunisia's second-largest city, has become a hub for sub-Saharan migrants because it is the closest departure point for Europe, just 190km from the Italian island of Lampedusa. That's created tension with locals, who often view them as adversaries.

Analysis

Equatorial Guinea: a 'tough nut' for the EU

The relationship between one of Africa's smallest countries, run by the world's longest-serving dictator, remains difficult — especially after the European Parliament broke its 20-year silence on human rights in the country.

Opinion

How the EU can help Tunisia avoid a total economic crash

Tunisia possesses both the necessary ingredients and the capacity to invigorate its economy to become a 'Mediterranean tiger'. Yet, this potential has remained largely untapped since the dawn of its 2011 uprising.

Supported by

  1. The Brussels International Center (BIC) is an independent, non-profit, think-and-do tank based in the capital of Europe that is committed to developing solutions to address the cyclical drivers of insecurity, economic fragility, and conflict in the Middle East and Africa.

  2. The Coalition for Fair Fisheries Arrangements is a platform of European and African-based organizations that raises awareness about the impacts of the EU-Africa fisheries arrangements on African artisanal fishing communities.

Latest News

  1. EU's migration plans in Niger in balance after coup
  2. Nice holiday? Nearly third of EU households couldn't afford one
  3. Spain's king asks conservative Feijóo to form government
  4. Poland and Malta: EU capitals for legal harassment of journalists
  5. Saudis killed hundreds of migrants, says Human Rights Watch
  6. BRICS summit: no Putin, but leaders plan to expand bloc
  7. The eurozone labour market is not as strong as you think
  8. EU and Western Balkans leaders meet for enlargement talks

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  2. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA
  3. International Medical Devices Regulators Forum (IMDRF)Join regulators & industry experts at the 24th IMDRF session- Berlin September 25-26. Register early for discounted hotel rates
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal interest in the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations – here are the speakers for the launch
  5. Nordic Council of Ministers20 June: Launch of the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations
  6. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. ICLEISeven actionable measures to make food procurement in Europe more sustainable
  2. World BankWorld Bank Report Highlights Role of Human Development for a Successful Green Transition in Europe
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic summit to step up the fight against food loss and waste
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThink-tank: Strengthen co-operation around tech giants’ influence in the Nordics
  5. EFBWWEFBWW calls for the EC to stop exploitation in subcontracting chains
  6. InformaConnecting Expert Industry-Leaders, Top Suppliers, and Inquiring Buyers all in one space - visit Battery Show Europe.

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us